I still have my scarlet Ohio State windbreaker from the late '70s. It has "Ohio State" sewn to be back in big letters (m

forums.theozone.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Related
Ohio State football preseason practice: What we saw from the defense on Day 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As we look for signs as to how Ohio State football players will fit into Jim Knowles’ new defense, the first practice included on potential nugget. Freshman defensive lineman Caden Curry was not with his group in the pre-practice workouts that were ending as reporters were allowed out to the practice field. He was with a linebacker group that included Teradja Mitchell, among others.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Forward Devin Royal Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State landed one of its top 2023 targets Wednesday as the Pickerington Central forward announced his commitment to the Buckeyes at his high school, picking his hometown program over Michigan State and Alabama. Royal is now the third pledge of the class for Chris Holtmann and company, and Ohio State’s first high school commit since February.
Eleven Warriors
Weston Port Calls Ohio State Offer “One of the Biggest Honors” of His Life, Garrett Stover and Ian Moore Will Attend Notre Dame Game
One of the fastest-rising linebackers in the 2025 class was enamored with his Ohio State visit earlier this summer. California prospect Weston Port became Ohio State’s third offer at linebacker in the 2025 cycle when he visited Columbus on June 17. “It was really impressive,” Port told Eleven Warriors...
Ohio State football’s 2022 championship hopes ride on the fledgling shoulders of second-year stars
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football fans could see a tidal wave of talent rising in the distance. Two elite edge rushers backed up by other future NFL difference-makers. A three-man cornerback rotation destined for stardom. A multi-faceted third-year quarterback, pro safeties and potentially a generational backfield talent. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Day family getaway has the coach rested and ready for 2022 season
Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day recently spent a good chunk of July back in his native New Hampshire.That's the best getaway and vacation opportunity before shifting into high gear to start the next college football season.Day played golf with his mentor Chip Kelly who was the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire when Day was quarterbacking the Wildcats.It was on that recent trip that Day and Kelly found out they would be in the same conference again as Kelly's UCLA Bruins joined the Big Ten, effective 2024 with USC.The 43-year old Day begins his fourth season as the Ohio State coach this fall. He was able to enjoy that time with family while away and also get recharged to take on another season. "I think the secret is when you're with your family be with them," Day told ABC-6 at the recent Big Ten meetings, "when you're coaching do football."Ohio State kicks off the 2022 season September 3 against Notre Dame at Ohio StateThe 7:30 p.m. kick off will be televised on ABC 6.
theozone.net
money is kind of a big deal and as much as we all hope and believe that the Ohio State football experience...
[In reply to "Recruiting is now a free agent market in professional sports. Until these players realize that money isn't everything" by losu1, posted at 06:59:25 08/02/22]. ...is this special thing unique to itself - well, truth is these top recruits can get a similar experience at really any of the top football factory programs out there.
cwcolumbus.com
Big Ten football Championship ring stolen twice in 4 years back in former Buckeye's hand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A week after a former Ohio State Buckeye football player had a Big Ten Championship ring stolen from his car, the bling is back on his finger. "It means a lot," said Darryl Lee who thought his 1984 championship ring was lost for good, "because of the fellowship, and the work it took to win the championship, it's priceless."
theozone.net
I don't think it is time to panic either but it's fair to point out that recruiting on the defensive side of the ball...
[In reply to "Hey alarmists! Recruiting runs in 4-year cycles. we had a helluva class last year in many position groups, not so much " by woodog, posted at 08:05:22 08/03/22]. has not been what is expected at Ohio State. The final rankings are skewed because they are hauling in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome. Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school. The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote...
theozone.net
there's a bit of doubt about the program at the moment. similar to the infamous Alamo Bowl and Herby...
[In reply to "Win all the games, get all the recruits. Real simple formula for Day & Knowles this season. *" by buckeyecurt, posted at 20:32:21 08/02/22]. ...openly questioning why offensive players would want to come to Ohio State because of the offense. Well...this is like that but it's the defense this time. and with some other programs aggressively involved using 'NIL' there's more competition than usual for the tippy top guys.
theozone.net
given how OSU uses the TE, I don't get all that worked up about them in recruiting...
[In reply to "Bama takes Lockwood. *" by SylvaniaBuck, posted at 13:21:02 08/02/22]. ...but this kid was pretty physical and would have likely been dynamite in the TE role for OSU (blocking). He got the offer he wanted and took it. It happens and sometimes there is nothing a school...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Scene
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Columbus with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
614now.com
Ultra popular Chicago-based hot dog and burger chain eyeing Ohio locations
As a native Chicagoan, Portillo’s was always the holy grail of fast food in my family. From the atmosphere to the quality to the sheer variety of offerings (hot dogs, Burgers and cake shakes), it was a bonafide dinner destination. And now, we here in Central Ohio will likely...
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Ohio State Highway Patrol faces staffing shortage due to retirements, recruiting difficulties
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday his administration is considering raising the starting pay for state troopers as it tries to address a staffing shortage that’s left the state roughly 200 people short of state officials’ hiring goals. Lt. Col. Charles Jones, whom DeWine has tapped...
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
WSAZ
Man dies in southeastern Ohio crash
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday in a head-on crash on state Route 93 in Vinton County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. The accident was reported just after 6:45 a.m. near mile post 16. Troopers say Casey Jordan, 22, of Albany, was driving a Ford Ranger...
sent-trib.com
Night Ranger ready to rock Ohio Balloon Fest
MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017. Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”. He added that in...
Comments / 0