Jake Paul Confirms Fight With Hasim Rahman Jr. Is OFF After 'Lacking Professionalism'

MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
UFC・
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely, Fined After Attacking an Official At WWE SummerSlam
Out of the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after she attacked a WWE official at SummerSlam. According to the WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial artist lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In video footage from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the […]
WWE・
Fans Genuinely Can't Believe The Size Of Deontay Wilder's Legs In New Training Picture
Boxing fans can't believe the size of Deontay Wilder's legs as he returns to training following his crushing defeat to Tyson Fury last year. The 36-year-old hasn't fought since his devastating knockout loss to Fury back in October 2021. But 'The Bronze Bomber' has returned to training ahead of his...
Hasim Rahman Jr. Admits Scales Were Tampered With In Video Sent To Jake Paul
Hasim Rahman Jr. has admitted his coach helped alter the scales in a video sent to Jake Paul. Check out the alleged footage below. The 31-year-old was set to take on Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, but the fight was called off last weekend after Paul claimed Rahman Jr. wasn't taking his weight cut seriously.
Jake Paul Could Fight Tommy Fury After All, One Final Offer Has Been Made For August 27
KSI has offered Jake Paul the chance to face Tommy Fury on the undercard of his upcoming fight with Alex Wassabi on August 27. Paul and Fury were set to settle their differences at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the bout was called off after Fury was denied entry to the US for a pre-fight press conference.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
worldboxingnews.net
“I’ll defend myself in court!” George Foreman faces reputation fight
Former heavyweight champion George Foreman faces his toughest test after revealing an alleged extortion plot by two women. Allegations of historical sexual abuse came to the fore when “Big George” released a statement through his team. The former Muhammad Ali opponent and two-time world ruler stated he would...
Nick Kyrgios' Classy Gesture For Elderly Spectator Wins Over American Fans
Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios has won over the hearts of American fans after a classy act during a matchup at the Washington Open. The Wimbledon finalist was playing just his second single match since losing to Novak Djokovic and was forced to put on a strong display against Tommy Paul in a 6-3, 6-4 win.
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
WWE・
Photo Of 6-Foot-9-Inch LeBron James And 5-Foot-4-Inch Lorenzo Insigne Goes Viral
The meeting between LeBron James and Lorenzo Insigne has gone viral online – and it's easy to see why. Italian footballer Insigne's 12-year stint with Serie A side Napoli recently came to an end after he jumped ship to the MLS, penning a four-year deal with Toronto FC. Given...
NBA・
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Justin Bieber offers to help Brittney Griner get out of prison
Justin Bieber has offered to help get Brittney Griner out of prison following the news that the WNBA star had been handed a nine year sentence. Back in February, the American basketball player was arrested at a Moscow airport after Russian police found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her bags.
Letsile Tebogo Breaks World Junior 100m Record, Celebrating Before He Had Even Finished, Usain Bolt Reacts
Athletics has been looking for the next huge superstar to fill Usain Bolt's shoes and it may have found the right person, in the shape of Letsile Tebogo. The 19-year-old from Botswana has been previously been referred to as 'the next Usain Bolt,' and with his fast times and celebrations it's easy to see why.
Punters Back Man United To Be RELEGATED From The Premier League At Massive Odds
Punters have BACKED Manchester United to be RELEGATED from the Premier League this season at huge odds. Erik ten Hag is in charge of the Red Devils for the 2022/23 campaign following a disastrous term last season. Man United finished in sixth place last season, conceding a whopping 56 goals...
The 8 new Premier League rules for the 2022/23 campaign
The Premier League has confirmed as many as eight major rule changes as we approach the beginning of the 2022/23 season. Manchester United begin their campaign on Sunday when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a lunch-time kick-off, which will be Erik ten Hag’s competitive debut as the club’s manager.
Aussie Sprint Star Rohan Browning Falls Just 0.06 Seconds Short Of Commonwealth Games Medal
Aussie sprint star Rohan Browning has narrowly missed out on a 100-metre Commonwealth Games medal by just 0.06 seconds. Affectionately nicknamed ‘The Flying Mullet’, Browning ran the fastest 100 metres ever by an Australian at an Olympics at the Tokyo games and had high hopes for a medal in Birmingham.
