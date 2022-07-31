Chet Holmgren: Top Plays and Highlights from CrawsOver Pro-Am

www.newsobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WATCH: ShaDon Brown Fall Camp Day 4
West Virginia defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown met with the media following day four of fall camp
Lions' Dan Campbell and T.J. Hockenson team up for wholesome moment with young fan
Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions have a ton of buzz heading into this season. Sure, the Lions only won three games in Campbell's inaugural campaign in Detroit and first ever season as a head coach, but his team fought hard and there's little doubting the fact that he's an incredible motivator and leader.
Angels tie MLB record with 7 solo HRs but lose to Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In a season that has turned into a titanic struggle for the Los Angeles Angels, they suffered another pain-staking defeat Thursday. The Halos tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 in a crazy matinee affair at Angel Stadium. The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS. “I guess they always say solo home runs don’t beat you, but you feel like if you hit seven, you might. It didn’t work out for us,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said.
