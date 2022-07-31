Miami Drag Show Brunch Calls BS on DeSantis’ ‘Political Drama’

www.thedailybeast.com
Rafael Ruiz
4d ago
Tell me Rainbow community it’s ok to have ten year old boys in g strings dancing n receiving money tips form adults against child labor laws n exploration of minor’s for sexual purposes. …… Rainbow fluid people is this ok.? Everyone of these patrons should b investigated
Reply(14)
40
Kimberly Kramer
4d ago
Since he filed a complaint against the establishment based on a law from 100 years ago, I guess he is going to have to shut all of them down. I am amazed how he picks and chooses things he does not like just to rile his base. Also amazed when you cango to the beach and see the same clothes with no problem. Oh wait, maybe he is going after beach goers next.
Reply(23)
26
Red Greever
4d ago
it's not about the shows. it is about taking children to those shows.
Reply(8)
59
Comments / 121