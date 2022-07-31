Miami Drag Show Brunch Calls BS on DeSantis’ ‘Political Drama’

When his spokesperson tweeted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be making a “MAJOR announcement” resulting in “the liberal media meltdown of the year,” it seemed it might have had something to do with his presidential intentions.It didn’t—and it did. DeSantis announced at a press conference that he was suspending Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren, a duly elected Democrat linked to George Soros—thus further presenting himself as the champion against all things 'woke'.Warren’s selective prosecutions have led to him being seen as soft on crime. He also has made it known he will not enforce restrictions on abortion and...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO