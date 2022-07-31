ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Drag Show Brunch Calls BS on DeSantis’ ‘Political Drama’

By Francisco Alvarado
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 121

Rafael Ruiz
4d ago

Tell me Rainbow community it’s ok to have ten year old boys in g strings dancing n receiving money tips form adults against child labor laws n exploration of minor’s for sexual purposes. …… Rainbow fluid people is this ok.? Everyone of these patrons should b investigated

Reply(14)
40
Kimberly Kramer
4d ago

Since he filed a complaint against the establishment based on a law from 100 years ago, I guess he is going to have to shut all of them down. I am amazed how he picks and chooses things he does not like just to rile his base. Also amazed when you cango to the beach and see the same clothes with no problem. Oh wait, maybe he is going after beach goers next.

Reply(23)
26
Red Greever
4d ago

it's not about the shows. it is about taking children to those shows.

Reply(8)
59
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewestsidegazette.com

Husband and Wife Open Newest Black-Owned Cutting Edge Beauty and Wellness Store in Hollywood, Florida

Stacey and Martin Clarke have long used their sales and business development skills to help clients create successful companies across South Florida. Now the husband and wife team have used their expertise to work for themselves as the new owners and operators of Asili Beauty and Wellness store located in Hollywood, Florida, where they offer cutting-edge, sustainable, carbon-neutral beauty and wellness products from around the world.
calleochonews.com

Wynwood drag shows under fire after Governor DeSantis files complaint

Governor DeSantis claims it's wrong to bring children to Wynwood drag shows. Governor Ron DeSantis has lodged a complaint on behalf of the state against R House after a video went viral of children being present at Wynwood drag show brunches. The business is accused of disorderly behavior, claiming that it is morally wrong and indecent to have such performances in front of children.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Bakari Sellers boosts Nikki Fried ahead of campaign stretch run

CNN commentator Sellers co-hosted a Jacksonville town hall with Fried. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried spent time in Jacksonville for a pre-Primary “day of action,” which culminated with national support. Fried appeared with CNN’s Bakari Sellers at a Murray Hill bar called “The Walrus” for a town hall....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Goes Scorched Earth on Florida Prosecutor for Defying Abortion Ban

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced he’s taken the extraordinary step of suspending Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to enforce some of the state’s laws—including the recent 15-week abortion ban. In a news conference in front of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Republican governor said Warren has “put himself publicly above the law” by stating he will not enforce some of Florida’s most controversial laws.“State Attorneys have a duty to prosecute crimes as defined in Florida law, not to pick and choose which laws to enforce based on his personal agenda,” DeSantis said on Thursday....
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
Miami, FL
Government
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
Miami New Times

Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty

In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Beyonce
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Rupaul
Person
Aretha Franklin
thenextmiami.com

Chicago Newspaper Puzzled Why Companies Are Relocating To Miami

Chicago’s biggest newspaper can’t seem to understand why companies are choosing to move away from its hometown to Miami. Last month, Billionaire Ken Griffin announced he was relocating the headquarters of Citadel to Miami, The company was one of the most important (if not the most) financial companies in Chicago.
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Five more faith-based lawsuits filed to overturn Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

‘Freedom of religion must protect the religious rights and beliefs of all citizens — not just those opposed to women’s right to choose.’. Seven faith leaders from South Florida and Tampa are suing elected attorneys across the state — from Attorney General Ashley Moody to State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle of Miami-Dade County — over Florida’s new ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Brunch#Drag Show#Racism#House#Miamian
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Says He’s Removing This State Attorney Over Crime. That’s a Big Lie.

When his spokesperson tweeted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would be making a “MAJOR announcement” resulting in “the liberal media meltdown of the year,” it seemed it might have had something to do with his presidential intentions.It didn’t—and it did. DeSantis announced at a press conference that he was suspending Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren, a duly elected Democrat linked to George Soros—thus further presenting himself as the champion against all things 'woke'.Warren’s selective prosecutions have led to him being seen as soft on crime. He also has made it known he will not enforce restrictions on abortion and...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New York woman arrested in Tamarac murder

A New York woman has been arrested in the murder of a woman who was found dead inside her Tamarac home in July. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the New York Police Department and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Thompson was linked to ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
floridapolitics.com

Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote

Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy