Anderson Japanese Gardens hosts summer festival honoring cultural arts

www.wifr.com
Related
WIFR
Pitmaster trains BBQ apprentice through community mentorship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To Thaddeaus Denthriff its not just barbeque, its life. Cooking combines patience and discipline; core values that the award winning pitmaster world champion, Thaddeaus Denthriff teaches his employees at Little Nick’s BBQ in Rockford. It also brings people together. In the 100 Strong program, that’s...
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
WIFR
Rochelle camp helps kids deal with loss
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with a mix of emotions like confusion, sadness or anger. That’s why one Rochelle organization hosts a grief camp to help area kids process those feelings in a healthy way. Wednesday was the sixth camp Serenity...
WIFR
Rockton women’s golf league celebrates 70th anniversary
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It’s not every day that you meet a 95-year-old golf pro. Golfers gather for lunch Tuesday as one league celebrates a milestone 70 years in the making. Current and former members of the Rockton Mactown women’s golf league. One 95-year-old member, Pat Hopkins, is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local school supply drive is back and ready to help area students have a successful year. The Stuff the Bus fundraiser collects supplies for kids in the Rockford, Harlem, Belvidere and Freeport school districts. Supply drop-offs can be made noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 5 at the Bucciferro Family McDonalds, 314 N. Mulford in Rockford.
WIFR
Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital closure leaves mixed feelings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary is making some changes. It’s animal hospital will be closed for the unforeseen future. Now former employees, owners and veterinarians are speaking out about what this closure means for the community. The Noah’s Ark board of directors were in the...
WIFR
UW Health Oncology rehab recognized for excellent care
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The UW Health Oncology Rehabilitation Department on Bell School Road has been recognized for its dedication to cancer patients. UW Health Ongology Rehabilitation on Bell School Road has been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Physiological Oncology Rehabilitation Institute (PORi). This designation is the gold standard for oncology rehab and is based on the combined coursework and hands-on hours therapists complete, according to Dr. Lacey Stelle, medical director, UW Health Breast Program in northern Illinois.
WIFR
Show-birds banned from 2022 county fairs
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A decision across the state of Illinois decides to ban birds from livestock competitions at county fairs, as the number of bird flu cases rise. “Any time we have a situation such as avian influenza which is highly infectious. We want to avoid commingling of, in this case, birds,” said state veterinarian Dr. Mark Ernst.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Freeport holds open house to discuss redistricting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents are invited to city hall for a ward redistricting open house to discuss concerns, ask questions and offer suggestions. Enough people have moved from Freeport that now, the city needs to make some changes. The open house forum scheduled in two sessions, one from 11:30...
WIFR
Stateline schools in need of paras and special education teachers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the school year nears, the pressure increases for district leaders to fill the gaps among teacher positions, some of which are essential. “We get to the end of summer every year,” said Harlem School District Equity and Community Engagement Director. “So, we’ll obviously, have positions that we are looking to fill.”
WIFR
Hot & Humid with Showers & Thunderstorms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Showers and thunderstorms today as temperatures rise to the 90 degree mark. Much cooler with les humidity tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. 90′s will be back for the weekend.
WIFR
Doctors worry about COVID-19 impacting schools
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Bill Ady says this school year marks a new chapter for students in Belvidere, despite struggles the district had meeting staffing needs. “We’re all just kind of crossing our fingers, nobody wants to go back to the way things were,” said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Beloit school district names new interim superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A new superintendent is coming to the School District of Beloit, at least for now. Tuesday night, the Beloit Board of Education voted to appoint Dr. Wayne Roger Anderson the interim superintendent. The appointment passed with a 6-1 vote. Anderson has 26 years of experience as a superintendent; he served in the Williams Bay School District and the Mount Horeb Area School District, both in Wisconsin.
WIFR
Hot and Humid Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs around 90 degrees. Feel like temperatures will hit the middle 90′s. Hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the middle 90′s as feel like temperatures hit 100 degrees. Chances of strong thunderstorms tomorrow night. Cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle 80′s.
WIFR
Belvidere officials stress importance of overdose awareness
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the right tools and training, Boone county officials are stepping in to help curb the number of overdose deaths in Belvidere. Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody stressed the importance of programs like COAR to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the area. “Boone county...
WIFR
Hofmann takes the helm as Winnebago County Republican chairman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Paul Hofmann has taken over the role of chairman of the Winnebago County Republican Central Committee, after the end of Eli Nicolosi’s two year stint. Hofmann hails from Detroit, Mich., moving to the Forest City in the 2000′s to earn his masters degree from Rockford...
WIFR
Putting the school bus driver shortage to the test
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the school bus driver shortage in Rockford. Catina Barnett has been a Rockford school bus driver for more than twenty-four years. For her, making the wheels turn day in, and day out amidst the ongoing driver shortage, is a challenge worth accepting. She’ll do whatever it takes to get the kids from place to place.
WIFR
Dixon man’s body recovered from Rock River
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A body recovered from the Rock River has been identified as a Dixon man reported missing by his family. 40-year-old James Shirk was reported missing by family members Tuesday night. He was last seen around 2 p.m. the same day on the Rock River in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon.
WIFR
Tips to prevent KIA, Hyundai vehicle thefts amid TikTok trend
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - KIA and Hyundai drivers, beware! Beloit Police blame a viral challenge on TikTok for the recent spike in car thefts across the city. Police say the challenge shares how to steal KIA and Hyundai models step-by-step using only a USB charging cord. Tiffany Lindsay and her...
WIFR
ATV registration could be mandatory in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After tons of complaints about ATV’s in the city of Rockford, Rockford city council was expected to approve a number of limits on the use of all-terrain vehicles on city streets. However, that didn’t happen at Monday night’s meeting. Council members say the...
Comments / 0