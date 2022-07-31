Anderson Japanese Gardens hosts summer festival honoring cultural arts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the school bus driver shortage in Rockford. Catina Barnett has been a Rockford school bus driver for more than twenty-four years. For her, making the wheels turn day in, and day out amidst the ongoing driver shortage, is a challenge worth accepting. She’ll do whatever it takes to get the kids from place to place.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO