Person riding lawn mower killed in car collision

Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
Police: Man on Lawnmower Hit, Killed by Car in Clanton
Clanton police say a man on a lawnmower was killed when he was hit by a car. Police say the man was trying to cross 7th Street North Saturday afternoon. Police say it appears the man failed to yield to the car when driving the mower across the street. Police...
Shots fired into east Birmingham home leave 2 injured
An investigation is underway after someone shot into an east Birmingham home, injuring two people. The gunfire rang out about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Five Mile Road. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victims were wounded when someone fired into their home. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service...
Family sought for woman found dead during welfare check at Bessemer home
Authorities are searching for family members of a woman who died earlier this week in Bessemer. No foul play is suspected in the death of 67-year-old Marda Tria Jackson but her body is ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not been able to find her relatives.
Montgomery Police Involved in Pursuit that Leads to Crash
Montgomery police were involved in a chase that led to a wreck involving the suspect’s vehicle. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman says at about 6PM tonight, the Special Operations Division tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Rice Street and May Street. Coleman says the driver...
Sheriff: Elmore County Deputy Shoots Suspect
An Elmore County Sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect who had a gun, according to Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin tells Alabama News Network it happened around 11PM Monday in the Cherokee Trail area. He says deputies were called to a home after a woman said one of her sons had shot another son in the leg.
Coosa County deputy covers woman, children as ex-husband shoots at them, authorities said
A Coosa County man is behind bars after authorities said he broke into his ex-wife’s home, and then fired on a sheriff’s deputy who provided cover for the victim and her children. Shane Carden, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, burglary and theft of property....
Single vehicle accident claims life of Montgomery man
Montgomery police are investigating a single-vehicle accident over the weekend that claimed the life of a Montgomery man. The accident happened in the 3200 block of Capwood Curve Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. Officials say the driver, 24-year-old Martinez Santiago, had fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating
A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A north Jefferson County man has been charged after police say he struck a Warrior police officer with a vehicle and then drove that vehicle off a cliff to elude capture. Dantrell Dujuan Purifoy, 29, of Warrior, is charged with attempted murder of a police...
Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
Car crashes into Trussville bookstore
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — An SUV crashed into a downtown Trussville business Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at DeDe's Book Rack. A social media post from the bookstore reported there were no injuries when the SUV came through the wall of the building. The bookstore will be closed until...
Woman kidnapped Tuesday in Montgomery found unharmed; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Saquan Edwards was captured about 11 a.m. around the area of Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Montgomery police and ALEA’s Aviation Unit made the arrest. The victim was also found unharmed, in Edward’s vehicle. EARLIER: A search is underway for a man sought in an early-morning kidnapping in...
Calera teen pushes city council for speeding solutions on Hwy 70
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Jillian Spanick's dad was killed in a July car crash at the entrance to his home community of Waterford in Calera. The 16-year-old opened up about her dad to Calera city council members Monday night. "I will have to graduate without him cheering me along....
