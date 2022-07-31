ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals draft pick Wallace officially signs contract

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MdpCX_0gz8tdq100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Royals draft pick Cayden Wallace officially signed his contract with the club, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

Wallace was selected by the Royals in the second round with the 49th pick in the draft. The third baseman signed his contract for $1.7 million, according to MLB.com writer Jim Callis. The slotted value of the pick was $1,584,000.

Kansas City Royals trading Andrew Benintendi to New York Yankees

The Greenbrier, Arkansas, native spent two years with the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he appeared in a total of 127 games in his career. He hit 30 home runs in college, brought in 104 RBI, and recorded a total of 149 hits.

Last season, Wallace helped Arkansas to the semifinals of the College World Series, where they fell short to eventual National Championship-winner Ole Miss. He appeared in every game for the Razorbacks, batting .298, hitting a team-high 16 home runs.

Big Float event takes place on Arkansas river

Typically, if a player opts to go to college, they must wait three years to be drafted. Under Major League Baseball rules, however, Wallace was eligible for the draft as a sophomore because he turns 21 on Aug. 7, which is within 45 days of the draft that was held July 17-19.

Wallace was the highest-drafted sophomore at Arkansas since 2015 when Andrew Benintendi, who was just traded from the Royals to the New York Yankees, was selected seventh overall by the Boston Red Sox.

Andrew Benintendi
