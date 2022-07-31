Pepper spray released inside southbound light rail, medics respond

komonews.com
KOMO News
Snohomish man driving motorcycle killed in 4-vehicle crash in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A Snohomish man was killed in a four-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle Wednesday evening in Monroe. Investigators said all four vehicles were heading eastbound on Highway 2 around 6:30 p.m. when traffic slowed. One of those cars didn't stop in time, hitting the motorcycle. The...
KOMO News
Man in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition in Harborview Medical Center after he had to be rescued from Lake Washington on Wednesday. Air 4, KOMO News’ helicopter, was over the lake as the incident unfolded. The 25-year-old man was pulled from the water by first responders along...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
KOMO News
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
KOMO News
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
KOMO News
Captain of ferry who crashed into West Seattle dock resigns from job
SEATTLE — Officials have confirmed the man who captained a ferry last week when it crashed into a West Seattle dock has resigned. The Fauntleroy ferry terminal reopened Thursday after the damaged ferry was able to sail away, but it could be months before investigators determine what caused that ferry to crash while pulling into the terminal in West Seattle.
Thieves targeting pedestrians for jewelry in string of Bellevue robberies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A crime that's been reported in California has made its way to Western Washington. So far, police say there have been six cases of thieves stealing jewelry off pedestrians. "The variations in the vehicles, slight variations in the descriptions of the suspects, different ages of the...
q13fox.com
Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings. On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area...
KOMO News
Man who stole car from Des Moines gas station with baby inside held on $300k bond
DES MOINES, Wash. — Security cameras at a Des Moines gas station show what police say is Jonathan Cruz just moments before he stole a car, which was left running with a 16-month-old baby inside. It happened back on July 24, at the gas station off Pacific Highway South.
Over dozen people affected by pepper spray on light rail; suspect still at large
SEATTLE — Over a dozen people were exposed to an irritant spray while aboard the light rail Saturday by a suspect who remains at large, Seattle police confirmed. Officials responded to the station at 501 Royal Brougham Way Saturday afternoon, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KING 5 that it helped 13 people on site flush their eyes out. None of those exposed were transported to a hospital.
KOMO News
Tacoma police investigating after two men shot, one dies
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are trying to figure out how two men were shot over the weekend in Tacoma. One of those two men died at the hospital, while the other was released. The shooting call came in Sunday at 3:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Dock Street.
KOMO News
Woman hurt during 2020 mass shooting in Seattle says she's had 15 surgeries, still healing
SEATTLE — A gunshot victim testifying in the trial of one of two men accused of opening fire in downtown Seattle told jurors Tuesday about the pain she experienced after being struck multiple times by bullets during the January 2020 mass shooting. Jurors in the trial of Marquise Tolbert...
q13fox.com
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
KOMO News
Man wanted for attempted murder, shooting at Lynnwood officers arrested in Yakima
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man wanted for attempted murder and for shooting at police has been arrested. Law enforcement has been looking for Lane Scott Phipps, 26, since early July. Lynnwood police say the fugitive tried to murder someone and managed to escape them after exchanging gun fire at a local salvage auto parts store.
Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver, officer
TUKWILA, Wash. — A road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a driver and a police officer was arrested Monday. Tukwila police said that just after 3 p.m. officers were called to the area of Boeing Access Road and East Marginal Way after a 911 caller reported a man in a bright yellow car had pointed a gun at them.
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
KOMO News
Man accused of harassing, assaulting women near Seattle Center in jail, for now
SEATTLE — The man accused of terrorizing a popular Seattle neighborhood is in jail, for now. Kristopher Brown, 35 is being held on a $50,000 bail as of Tuesday night, accused of assault and a hate crime. KOMO News is digging deeper into his criminal past, and while Brown...
KOMO News
3.2-magnitude earthquake detected in south King County near Enumclaw, Black Diamond
According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit King County between Enumclaw and Black Diamond along highway 169. The earthquake was detected at 6:22 a.m.
