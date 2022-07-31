18-year-old shot at party in Magnuson Park Friday night

komonews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting
Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
More Seattle Center assaults reported as women continue to come forward, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Seattle police say the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was arrested Monday for an alleged hate crime with a felony-level assault. The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail. His first court appearance...
KOMO News
Man wanted for attempted murder, shooting at Lynnwood officers arrested in Yakima
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man wanted for attempted murder and for shooting at police has been arrested. Law enforcement has been looking for Lane Scott Phipps, 26, since early July. Lynnwood police say the fugitive tried to murder someone and managed to escape them after exchanging gun fire at a local salvage auto parts store.
KOMO News
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Tacoma police investigating after two men shot, one dies
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are trying to figure out how two men were shot over the weekend in Tacoma. One of those two men died at the hospital, while the other was released. The shooting call came in Sunday at 3:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Dock Street.
KOMO News
Man in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington
SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition in Harborview Medical Center after he had to be rescued from Lake Washington on Wednesday. Air 4, KOMO News’ helicopter, was over the lake as the incident unfolded. The 25-year-old man was pulled from the water by first responders along...
KOMO News
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
q13fox.com
Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings. On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Woman hurt during 2020 mass shooting in Seattle says she's had 15 surgeries, still healing
SEATTLE — A gunshot victim testifying in the trial of one of two men accused of opening fire in downtown Seattle told jurors Tuesday about the pain she experienced after being struck multiple times by bullets during the January 2020 mass shooting. Jurors in the trial of Marquise Tolbert...
q13fox.com
1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
Suspect Flees After Stabbing Man on SeaTac Metro Bus
SeaTac, WA: A suspect is on the loose after stabbing a man on a Seatac Metro bus on Monday, August 1, at approximately 4:03 p.m. The bus was traveling southbound on International Boulevard and South 160th Street with people on-board when it stopped during a passenger altercation that ended with a man stabbed in the back, and the suspect running from the scene.
KING-5
Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on SR 2 in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died in a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound State Route 2 in Snohomish County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near milepost 19 and closed the roadway between Monroe and Sultan for several hours. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP),...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
KOMO News
Woman killed, man arrested after stabbing during 'domestic-violence' incident
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man allegedly stabbed and killed a woman Monday night at a South Seattle home in the Rainier Valley area while their four young children were inside the residence, police said. Daniel Girmai Tesfai, 42, was booked into the King County Jail...
Over dozen people affected by pepper spray on light rail; suspect still at large
SEATTLE — Over a dozen people were exposed to an irritant spray while aboard the light rail Saturday by a suspect who remains at large, Seattle police confirmed. Officials responded to the station at 501 Royal Brougham Way Saturday afternoon, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KING 5 that it helped 13 people on site flush their eyes out. None of those exposed were transported to a hospital.
KOMO News
Man accused of harassing, assaulting women near Seattle Center in jail, for now
SEATTLE — The man accused of terrorizing a popular Seattle neighborhood is in jail, for now. Kristopher Brown, 35 is being held on a $50,000 bail as of Tuesday night, accused of assault and a hate crime. KOMO News is digging deeper into his criminal past, and while Brown...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
shorelineareanews.com
Violent death in quiet Richmond Highlands neighborhood Friday morning
At 8:32am Friday morning, July 29, 2022, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a Medic Weapons call to the 16700 block of Linden Ave N. Upon our arrival, a patient was being attended to by KCSO. We then determined the patient was deceased. The scene was left to KCSO. Here is...
Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store
AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
Comments / 0