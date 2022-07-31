ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

18-year-old shot at party in Magnuson Park Friday night

By KOMO News Staff
KOMO News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
komonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting

Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KOMO News

Tacoma police investigating after two men shot, one dies

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are trying to figure out how two men were shot over the weekend in Tacoma. One of those two men died at the hospital, while the other was released. The shooting call came in Sunday at 3:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Dock Street.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Man in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Washington

SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition in Harborview Medical Center after he had to be rescued from Lake Washington on Wednesday. Air 4, KOMO News’ helicopter, was over the lake as the incident unfolded. The 25-year-old man was pulled from the water by first responders along...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp

SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnuson Park#Seattle Police#Violent Crime#Children S Hospital
q13fox.com

1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party

SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Suspect Flees After Stabbing Man on SeaTac Metro Bus

SeaTac, WA: A suspect is on the loose after stabbing a man on a Seatac Metro bus on Monday, August 1, at approximately 4:03 p.m. The bus was traveling southbound on International Boulevard and South 160th Street with people on-board when it stopped during a passenger altercation that ended with a man stabbed in the back, and the suspect running from the scene.
SEATAC, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KING 5

Over dozen people affected by pepper spray on light rail; suspect still at large

SEATTLE — Over a dozen people were exposed to an irritant spray while aboard the light rail Saturday by a suspect who remains at large, Seattle police confirmed. Officials responded to the station at 501 Royal Brougham Way Saturday afternoon, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KING 5 that it helped 13 people on site flush their eyes out. None of those exposed were transported to a hospital.
MyNorthwest

The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
LACEY, WA
KING 5

Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store

AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy