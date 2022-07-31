FAA, NTSB investigating fatal spray plane crash in Monona County

siouxlandnews.com
Monona County Sheriff identifies pilot killed in crash
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff is identifying the pilot killed in Saturday's plane crash in Ute, Iowa. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner of Weatherford, Ok. died due to his injuries in the accident. The FAA's air incident notice reports the plane described as an AT-502...
Cuming County Sheriff identifies victim in Hwy 275 accident
CUMING COUNTY, Neb. — The Cuming County Sheriff is identifying the victim of a fatal accident on Highway 275 near Beemer on Friday. An eastbound Chrysler, driven by 22-year-old Carlos Mora, of Wisner, NE crossed the center line and struck a westbound Dodge ram pickup, driven by 16-year-old Bowdy Bird, also of Wisner, NE.
NEW DETAILS: Worker rescued from cell tower in Riverside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue is releasing more details about the rescue of a worker Monday from a cell tower in Riverside. SCFR says that just before 5:00 pm., they responded to the 800 block of Florence Avenue for a person trapped and injured on a cell phone tower.
Dakota City Fire Department postpones National Night Out due to heat
DAKOTA CITY, Neb — The Dakota City Fire Department has postponed its National Night Out due to the extreme heat forecasted for Tuesday. A future date will be announced later.
Sioux City man sentenced to 12 years for gun related crimes
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for gun crimes linked to a December 2020 shooting in the old stockyards. 28-year-old Rudy Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm plus an additional two years for violating the terms of his supervised release from a previous federal sentence.
Winnebago community members hand out cases of water after the towns water mains break
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — At approximately 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Winnebago fire received a call saying there was a break in the water main in one of the town's tribal buildings. That main is believed to have lead to several more mains breaking around the area, including the main that feeds the water tower.
Derby Road in North Sioux City closing for Sioux Point Road Reconstruction
Drivers in North Sioux City will need to seek an alternative road due to ongoing construction starting next week. A portion of Derby Lane north of RP Constructors office will be closed on Wednesday, August 10th starting at 8 a.m. This closure is due to the reconstruction of North Sioux...
Evans found guilty of first degree murder
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Woodbury County jury has found 18-year-old Dwight Evans guilty of first-degree murder. Evans was charged with first-degree murder and going armed with intent in the death of Martez Harrison. Harrison was shot in the chest outside Uncle Dave's Bar on West 3rd Street back...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Antonio Rockwood
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for escape from Sioux City's residential treatment facility. Antonio Rockwood is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for escape, after walking away from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility, where he was completing a sentence for meth possession with intent to deliver.
Dakota-Thurston County Fair is now open
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The Dakota-Thurston County Fair opened Thursday in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The fair runs through Sunday and features events like animal shows, a tractor pull, an exotic animal corner, and a petting zoo. Organizers say It's a great place to learn about where our...
August is National Immunization Awareness Month
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The month of August is recognized as National Immunization Awareness Month, and healthcare providers are working to keep Siouxland residents up to date on their immunizations. Many people tend to fall behind on their recurring vaccinations and could have the potential for more severe cases of these illnesses.
First Look: Mountain bike trails coming to Sioux City's Cone Park
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Here's a first look at plans to add a mountain biking feature at Sioux City's Cone Park. There will be an asphalt track and three skills loops, one for beginners, one for intermediate skills and one for those with advanced skills. Attached, you can see...
Hunt Elementary ready to welcome first set of students to new building
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It has a familiar name, but Sioux City's new elementary school is completely different from its namesake. The new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary school is designed from the ground up to integrate creativity through drama, art and dance into the Elementary school curriculum. The school...
Woodbury County Fair kicks off 2022 season in Moville
MOVILLE, Iowa — Wednesday is the first day of the Woodbury County Fair. The fair, held in Moville, will run through Sunday night. Scheduled Grandstand Events include rodeos, Motorcross, demolition derby and a concert from 90s country star John Michael Montgomery on Friday night. There are a variety of...
