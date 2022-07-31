Linda and the Late Larry Schafer to be Inducted into Iowa 4H Hall of Fame

(Atlantic) Two longtime supporters of 4H in Cass County will receive state recognition at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.

On Thursday night at the Cass County Fair, Linda and the late Larry Shafer were inducted into the Cass County Fair Hall of Fame. On Sunday, August 21, Linda and her late husband Larry will be inducted into the to Be Inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the 4-H Exhibits Building at the Iowa State Fair. Ninety-seven Iowa counties are participating this year and have selected 131 inductees for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H. Inductees or their surviving family members will be presented with a certificate as they are introduced on stage.

According to the press release; Linda and the late Larry Shafer have been supporters of the Cass County 4-H Program and Cass County Fair for many years, having daughters Jennifer and Amy in fair in 4-H and FFA.

Linda was a Judge’s Helper during static exhibit judging for many years both while Amy was in 4-H and with her granddaughters more recently. She also was the Grove Township contact for food stand donations from 1998 to 2012 and again from 2015 to 2019. She donated her time calling township citizens for donations of food to help keep the food stand stocked.

Some of Linda’s favorite memories and friendships stem from her work in the food stand. Anytime there was a need, she was ready to put on a name tag and help out. She remembers cutting hundreds of pies, dishing up salads, and washing many many dishes with the late Wray McDermott with that old dishwasher!

Larry was always willing to provide any equipment that was needed and to take the night guard shifts. One of his favorite fair memories that his daughters have heard “a few times” was when he was on duty with other dads who didn’t have livestock at home. A steer had gotten loose, and they left it until they found Larry and made him catch it. The girls don’t remember him ever being terribly proficient with it but he did carry a lasso behind the pickup seat.

Most recently, Linda has helped daughter Jenny in the static exhibit area on judging day and has been a sponsor of several poultry trophies that she’s been able to witness her granddaughters receive on show day.

Linda says the fair week is one of the best weeks of the year. She enjoys seeing friends and watching Cass County’s youth learn so much through the opportunities and fun available to them through 4-H and FFA.

“Counties select inductees for their exceptional work in contributing to the lives of 4-H members and the overall 4-H program,” said County 4-H Youth Coordinator, Katie Bateman. “Many inductees served as club leaders, youth mentors, fair superintendents or fair board members, Iowa State University Extension county council members, county youth council members, fair judges, financial supporters, chaperones, or ISU Extension staff members. The inductees have demonstrated dedication, encouragement, commitment, and guidance to Iowa’s 4-H’ers through the years.”

“Iowa 4-H volunteers and staff greatly impact our youth and this is one way we can recognize them for their remarkable service and commitment,” said Tillie Good, staff and volunteer development manager, Iowa 4-H Youth Development.

The Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame was initiated in 2002 to help commemorate the 100th anniversary of 4-H. A summary of previous honorees will be on display at the 2018 Iowa State Fair in the 4-H Exhibits Building.

Information about previous inductees to the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame also is available on the Iowa 4-H Foundation website, organized by year and by county. Go to http://www.iowa4hfoundation.org/ and select “Recognition.”