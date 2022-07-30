Cheryl Loatsch Studio to be site of Quincy Artists Guild display Aug. 6-12

muddyrivernews.com
Free art festival for kids Aug. 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The 2022 Wild and Wacky Art Adventure, a free art festival for kids 3 to 12 and their families, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, August 6 in Hannibal’s Central Park, Fourth and Broadway. This year’s theme is “Candy Land.” The Hannibal Arts...
Rotary Club gives Quincy Public Library $10,000 for mobile library
QUINCY — The Quincy Public Library began applying for grants in October 2021 and kicked off a donor development fundraising campaign with hopes to raise approximately $400,000 to fund a new mobile library. The Rotary Club of Quincy aided in bringing the library closer to that goal by donating $10,000 on July 26.
YWCA’s ‘Voice for All Women’ gala to honor three on Aug. 6
QUINCY — The YWCA of Quincy will honor three people Friday, Aug. 6 during its “A Voice for All Women” gala at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. LaTonya Brock will receive the Woman of Achievement award, Dallas Duncan-Klauser will receive the Phoenix award, and Kaitlyn Smith will receive the Young Woman of Achievement award.
DAILY MUDDY PODCAST: Quincy YMCA helping with housing
The Quincy YWCA is working to help with the housing situation in our community. Ashley talks to Maria Rench about that and the upcoming Voices for all Women gala.
BigIron Auctions to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers
HAMILTON, Ill. — BigIron Auctions has announced its agreement to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, headquartered in Hamilton. The agreement, finalized July 22, will bring more than 300 employees together to serve the needs of the online auction industry across the country. “Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard...
55th annual Western Illinois Threshers Bee and Antique Show to begin Friday in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ill. — The 55th annual Western Illinois Threshers Bee and Antique Show will begin Friday, Aug. 5 near Hamilton and continue with three days of demonstrations and activities through Aug. 7. This year’s show highlights Allis Chalmers tractors, with this year’s button featuring an WD45 Allis Chalmers tractor...
QPD Blotter for Aug. 1, 2022
Kayce Cole,24, Quincy, for Improper Backing on 7/31/22 at 2800 block of Vermont. PTC 122. Amber Johnson,40, Loraine, for Failure to Yield Traffic Signal at 24th and State on 7/29/22. NTA 182. Emily Krueger,38, Quincy, for Failure to Yield Private Drive at 3115 Broadway on 7/27/22. PTC 178. Anthony I....
Signs of the Times: People gather in Hannibal, Quincy, for rallies about reproductive rights for women
More than 100 people marched Sunday afternoon in Quincy's Washington Park. | Photo for Muddy River News by Lisa Wigoda. More than 100 people gathered in Quincy’s Washington Park Sunday afternoon for a reproductive rights rally organized by a coalition of people in northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Signs...
Several Area Students Are Named To Quincy University Spring 2022 Dean's List
QUINCY - Several area students are on the Quincy University 2022 Spring Dean's List. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 342 students received the honor during the Spring 2022 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below.
Lee County veterans group looking for volunteer drivers
LEE COUNTY - Have you been looking for a rewarding way to volunteer by helping those who have served in the armed forces? If you like to drive, are able to pass a background check, have a clean driving record, have the ability to pass a simple physical and are willing to be trained, you may be just the person we’re looking for.
Western Illinois to offer six new online degree options beginning with fall semester
MACOMB/MOLINE, Ill. — Western Illinois University announced six new online degree programs will begin in the fall semester of 2022 — bachelor’s degrees in business analytics, finance and emergency management and master’s degrees in applied statistics and decision analytics, accountancy and mathematics. WIU College of Business...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 18-22, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. ACF Holdings, LLC of Golden sold an apartment building at 304...
Miss Teen Adams County, Junior Miss Adams County crowned July 28 at Adams County Fair
MENDON, Ill. — The Adams County Fair was the host of the annual Miss Teen Adams County and Junior Miss Adams County pageant on July 28. Madelyn Ohnemus, 11, of Camp Point was selected as the 2022 Junior Miss Adams County, and Hailey McKinney of Liberty, 15, was selected as the 2022 Miss Teen Adams County.
Ask MRN: Why were the Amtrak trains cancelled this week?
The Carl Sandburg train pulls into Galesburg. | Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons. My morning Amtrak train from Chicago to Quincy got cancelled Tuesday. My daughter’s Saturday and Sunday trains from Chicago to Quincy just got cancelled. What’s going on?. Marc Magliari, senior public relations manager, says Amtrak...
Quincy City Council approves $455,000 for airport improvement to benefit Knapheide Manufacturing
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council unanimously voted to pay $455,000 out of the city’s general fund for runway improvements near the hangars at Quincy Regional Airport owned by Knapheide Manufacturing. The original proposal called for more than $800,000 in runway improvements to be paid for with American...
Can we continue to trust the leadership of the Adams County Board?
Bret Austin and Kent Snider at the Monday, August 1 meeting of the executive committee of the Adams County Board — Photo by David Adam. Members of the Adams County Board discussed their political futures behind closed doors during a closed session of their May 10 meeting. Bret Austin, Adams County Board vice chairman and Finance Committee chairman, assured his fellow board members these discussions would remain private, despite the fact they were being recorded.
Tractor-trailer hit by train, causes fuel spill, in Audrain County
An out-of-state truck driver is hospitalized after his tractor trailer is hit by a train, causing a fuel spill in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says a tractor-trailer hauling diesel was attempting to turn near the Jefferson Street railroad crossing Saturday morning. Officers say the driver left the back of the trailer near the tracks, and it was hit by a slow-moving train. The trailer was pushed about 100 feet before coming to rest.
Two Hannibal men in Marion County Jail after woman allegedly was kidnapped, forced to attempt robbery
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two Hannibal men are in the Marion County Jail on $100,000 bond after a early Friday morning incident. Sean M. Anderson, 29, and Brian L. Blackstun were together in a vehicle in the 2800 block of James Road on Friday, July 29 when Anderson saw two women he knew — one of whom he believed stole from one of his family members. He forced the women to get into the vehicle and leave against their will.
Blessing Hospital earns national High Performing hospital recognition from U.S. News & World Report
QUINCY — U.S. News & World Report, known for its annual rankings and consumer advice, has named Blessing Hospital as a 2022-23 High Performing hospital in the following care areas:. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Colon cancer surgery. Heart attack. Heart failure. Kidney failure. Stroke. The announcement was made Tuesday,...
Adams County Board showed lack of trust in voters, political process when going behind closed doors
From left, Adams County Board members Matt Obert, Raquel Sparrow, Ryan Hinkamper and Bret Austin. PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The Adams County Board’s Finance Committee went into closed session May 9 to discuss giving themselves raises and lay out a political strategy to deal with potential fallout from voters who might not approve of the action.
