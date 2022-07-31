ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Pray, Act, Change Press Conference and Vigil

By Coco Castellanet
 5 days ago
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announces "100 Black Sons Initiative"

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announced the launch of their "100 Black Sons Initiative" to honor its 50th anniversary. It will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Beardsley Elementary School, located at 1025 McPherson Street in Elkhart. The event, in partnership with Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
Michiana residents honoring 'champion for veterans' Jackie Walorski

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – After learning about the sudden death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Air Force veteran James Yakym brought a bouquet of flowers to her Mishawaka district office. “Jackie has been there and been a beacon of hope,” Yakym said. Yakym shared an excerpt from an article he...
MISHAWAKA, IN
COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic on August 6

ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of its Elkhart office, located at 444 N. Nappanee St. No documents are required for the following services:. Pfizer vaccine: ages...
ELKHART, IN
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mishawaka library August 16

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Beacon Health System and the Saint Joseph Health System are teaming up for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 16 at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library's Mishawaka location. The clinic, offering first, second, and booster Pfizer vaccines, runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. To make your visit...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Walorski's campaign manager, communications director killed in crash on Wednesday

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a crash north of Nappanee on Wednesday, with her campaign manager and communications director also tragically losing their lives. Zachery Potts was a 27-year old Indiana University graduate who had worked with Congresswoman Walorski as her campaign manager and coordinator...
NAPPANEE, IN
Rochester mayor reacts to death of close friend Jackie Walorski

ROCHESTER, Ind. --- Many Hoosier communities are still reeling with the sudden loss of their representative, including Rochester, Indiana. Flowers were laid outside of her second office in downtown Rochester, and Rochester’s mayor says her work in the community will never be forgotten. “God was never going to let...
ROCHESTER, IN
List of 2022 National Night Out events

A number of police agencies are hosting events on August 2 for National Night Out, a campaign encouraging the relationship between police and their communities. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 701 W. Sample St. Elkhart Police Department (. ) 5-7 p.m. at Central Park. St. Joseph County Police Department. 5:30-8 p.m. at...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Walorski's legacy includes laws aimed at increasing the safety of Hoosiers

Jackie Walorski worked tirelessly throughout her career to increase the safety of Hoosiers statewide. She introduced the M.A.X. Strong Bill, which strengthened bus safety laws in Indiana after a horrific crash in Fulton County claimed the lives of three siblings. Her bill, which became law in 2019, launched a two-year...
INDIANA STATE
US Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Four people died in a crash at SR 19 and SR 119 near Nappanee Wednesday afternoon. One of the victims was US Rep. Jackie Walorski. The crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday between two vehicles near the intersection of SR 19 and SR 119. Three people in...
NAPPANEE, IN
Dec-O-Art donates $25,000 to support Elkhart's Make-A-Wish Foundation

ELKHART, Ind. -- A local decal company has donated $25,000 to 28 Make-A-Wish children from Elkhart. Dec-O-Art created an employee-driven donation strategy that elected Make-A-Wish-Foundation to receive a $25,000 donation. Owners of Dec-O-Art represented the company to announce the contribution and offer the check. “Dec-O-Art wants to present Make-A-Wish with...
ELKHART, IN
Coaches vs. Cancer hosts Nights of the Stars event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Coaches vs. Cancer hosted their Night of the Stars event at Four Winds Field on Monday. A silent auction garnered over $110,000 in donations. The organization will have their Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Cooling center opens at High Dive Pavilion in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Due to high temperatures throughout Michiana, the city of Elkhart will be opening a cooling center on Wednesday. The cooling center is located at High Dive Pavilion and is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. High Dive is located on 500 East Beardsley Avenue.
ELKHART, IN
City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
ELKHART, IN

