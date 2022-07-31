Pray, Act, Change Press Conference and Vigil

www.abc57.com
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announces "100 Black Sons Initiative"
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announced the launch of their "100 Black Sons Initiative" to honor its 50th anniversary. It will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Beardsley Elementary School, located at 1025 McPherson Street in Elkhart. The event, in partnership with Elkhart...
Michiana residents honoring 'champion for veterans' Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – After learning about the sudden death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Air Force veteran James Yakym brought a bouquet of flowers to her Mishawaka district office. “Jackie has been there and been a beacon of hope,” Yakym said. Yakym shared an excerpt from an article he...
Spellapalooza adult spelling bee pits city leaders against each other
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend city leaders will face off in Spellapalooza, an adult spelling bee, on Friday at the South Bend Civic Theatre. The reception for the event begins at 6 p.m. and the show, hosted by Irish Dave, will start at 7:30 p.m. Participants include local leaders...
COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic on August 6
ELKHART, Ind. - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of its Elkhart office, located at 444 N. Nappanee St. No documents are required for the following services:. Pfizer vaccine: ages...
Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Mishawaka library August 16
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Beacon Health System and the Saint Joseph Health System are teaming up for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 16 at the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library's Mishawaka location. The clinic, offering first, second, and booster Pfizer vaccines, runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. To make your visit...
Walorski's campaign manager, communications director killed in crash on Wednesday
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a crash north of Nappanee on Wednesday, with her campaign manager and communications director also tragically losing their lives. Zachery Potts was a 27-year old Indiana University graduate who had worked with Congresswoman Walorski as her campaign manager and coordinator...
Downtown South Bend hosts Totally '80s First Fridays event August 5
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Downtown South Bend is hosting its August First Fridays event, Totally '80s, this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. For this month's event, Downtown South Bend is turning the middle of South Michigan Street into a roller rink for a Totally '80s Roller Skating Party. Event...
Rochester mayor reacts to death of close friend Jackie Walorski
ROCHESTER, Ind. --- Many Hoosier communities are still reeling with the sudden loss of their representative, including Rochester, Indiana. Flowers were laid outside of her second office in downtown Rochester, and Rochester’s mayor says her work in the community will never be forgotten. “God was never going to let...
List of 2022 National Night Out events
A number of police agencies are hosting events on August 2 for National Night Out, a campaign encouraging the relationship between police and their communities. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 701 W. Sample St. Elkhart Police Department (. ) 5-7 p.m. at Central Park. St. Joseph County Police Department. 5:30-8 p.m. at...
Walorski's legacy includes laws aimed at increasing the safety of Hoosiers
Jackie Walorski worked tirelessly throughout her career to increase the safety of Hoosiers statewide. She introduced the M.A.X. Strong Bill, which strengthened bus safety laws in Indiana after a horrific crash in Fulton County claimed the lives of three siblings. Her bill, which became law in 2019, launched a two-year...
Elkhart County Health Department hosts Neighborhood Block Party August 9
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Neighborhood Block Party and health fair on August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the health department's Education Division, located at 608 Oakland Avenue in Elkhart. Attendees can enjoy music, treats, and...
Remembering Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who died in crash in Elkhart County
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are being remembered for their dedication, passion, and personability. Colleagues and friends of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson are mourning their loss after a tragic car crash in Elkhart County claimed their lives Wednesday. St. Joseph County Commissioner Andy Kostielney tells me...
US Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Four people died in a crash at SR 19 and SR 119 near Nappanee Wednesday afternoon. One of the victims was US Rep. Jackie Walorski. The crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday between two vehicles near the intersection of SR 19 and SR 119. Three people in...
Three Michiana schools receive part of $10 million grant to help students become better prepared for the workforce
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- 58 schools across 40 counties in Indiana are getting a piece of a $10 million dollar grant to help students develop in-demand employability skills. The three Michiana schools that are benefitting from the funding are:. Western Wayne Schools in Fulton County, who will receive $125,000. Plymouth Community...
Fundraiser pancake breakfast to be hosted at LaPorte Municipal Airport
LA PORTE, Ind. -- An all you can-eat pancake breakfast will be held at the LaPorte Municipal Airport on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. central time. Presale tickets for express lane service can be purchased at the LaPorte Municipal Airport or the La Porte County Fair. Adults tickets...
Dec-O-Art donates $25,000 to support Elkhart's Make-A-Wish Foundation
ELKHART, Ind. -- A local decal company has donated $25,000 to 28 Make-A-Wish children from Elkhart. Dec-O-Art created an employee-driven donation strategy that elected Make-A-Wish-Foundation to receive a $25,000 donation. Owners of Dec-O-Art represented the company to announce the contribution and offer the check. “Dec-O-Art wants to present Make-A-Wish with...
Goin's Blueberry Farm honored at Indiana State Fair as 'Featured Farmer'
NORTH JUDSON, Ind.,-- A Michiana blueberry farm is recognized at the Indiana State Fair this year. Goin’s Blueberry Lane in North Judson offers u-pick and ready-pick and sells commercially packed blueberries for wholesale. Kevin and Pat Goin have grown their blueberry farm over the last 42 years. The pair...
Coaches vs. Cancer hosts Nights of the Stars event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Coaches vs. Cancer hosted their Night of the Stars event at Four Winds Field on Monday. A silent auction garnered over $110,000 in donations. The organization will have their Coaches vs. Cancer Golf Classic at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend.
Cooling center opens at High Dive Pavilion in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Due to high temperatures throughout Michiana, the city of Elkhart will be opening a cooling center on Wednesday. The cooling center is located at High Dive Pavilion and is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. High Dive is located on 500 East Beardsley Avenue.
City of Elkhart passes resolution on driver cards for undocumented immigrants
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Common Council of the City of Elkhart voted 6-2 in favor of supporting legislation to issue driver cards to undocumented immigrants on Monday. The legislation garnered support from state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and from law enforcement statewide. "Elkhart's undocumented residents are active...
