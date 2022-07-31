ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AL Central-leading Twins place Kepler, Sanó on injured list

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mflio_0gz8sS7700

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Max Kepler and infielder Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a big setback for a team with playoff hopes.

Sanó’s return to the IL with left knee inflammation is particularly tough because he had returned just four days earlier from missing 75 games after having surgery to repair torn meniscus in the knee in May. He apparently aggravated the knee during his recent rehab assignment. The Twins say he will undergo an MRI when they return to Minneapolis after a weekend series at San Diego.

Sanó went 0 for 6 in his three games back.

Kepler broke the fifth toe on his right foot when he was hit by a pitch at Detroit on Sunday. He had gone through workouts and the Twins hoped to keep him on the active roster but decided to shut him down.

Kepler was hitting .244 with nine homers and 39 RBIs.

To take their spots on the roster, the Twins recalled outfielder Mark Contreras and selected the contract of infielder Tim Beckham from Triple-A St. Paul.

Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Kershaw leaves with low back pain, Dodgers sweep Giants 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Kershaw felt discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer. “Just felt something kind of lock up there in the fifth and couldn’t really throw after that,” Kershaw said. “Something in my back again.” Kershaw said he saw a doctor, and would know more about his condition on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Rangers introduce Rocker same day that 2 past No. 1s debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kumar Rocker will spend a few more days around the Texas Rangers before going to Arizona, where the third overall draft pick is expected to make his organizational debut in the fall instructional league. “Getting through this process is the starting line,” Rocker said when formally introduced by the Rangers on Thursday, more than a week after signing a contract with a $5.2 million bonus. “So, pitching out there, getting free and being myself, it’s a great step in the right direction.” Hours after Rocker’s introduction at the stadium, two of the the Rangers’ former No. 1 picks made their major league debuts. Left-hander Cole Ragans, Texas’ top pick in 2016, was the starting pitcher for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Since being selected, Ragans has had Tommy John surgery twice. Bubba Thompson, selected by the Rangers in the first round in 2017, was called up from Triple-A, and was in the lineup batting ninth and playing left field. Thompson was hitting .303 with 13 homers, 48 RBIs and 49 stolen bases in 80 games at Round Rock.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Angels tie MLB record with 7 solo HRs but lose to Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In a season that has turned into a titanic struggle for the Los Angeles Angels, they suffered another pain-staking defeat Thursday. The Halos tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 in a crazy matinee affair at Angel Stadium. The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS. “I guess they always say solo home runs don’t beat you, but you feel like if you hit seven, you might. It didn’t work out for us,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Dodgers to honor Vin Scully in pre-game ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. The Hall of Fame broadcaster died Tuesday at age 94. He called games in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years as the longest tenured broadcaster in any pro sport. Scully will be commemorated at various locations around Dodger Stadium as well. Behind the press box named for him, the “I’ll Miss You” banner from his last game at the stadium in 2016 will be on display. Some of his World Series rings will be displayed starting Aug. 19.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Return of beloved 49ers LB coach highlights training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers gathered to start training camp with conditioning tests, there was one assistant coach happier than anyone else to be back on the field. As his linebackers went through the drills, Johnny Holland watched closely and documented the day as he was pleased to be back coaching day to day after stepping away last season to undergo cancer treatment. “He’s like a granddad,” fourth-year linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said. “He was out there for our conditioning test and he was already out there taking pictures. This is literally like a grandpa who’s just taking in the moment at the family cookout. It’s awesome having him back.” Holland’s return to his full-time job has been one of the happier developments for the 49ers so far this year. He has always been one of the team’s more popular assistants based on the close relationship he has forged with his players.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

