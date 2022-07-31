Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water

www.fox7austin.com
KXII.com
Bois d’Arc Lake grand opening is pending due to the drought
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County has been a project that the North Texas Municipal Water District has been working on for almost 20 years. However construction has only been in effect since 2018. As News 12 reported, the lake’s opening has been drawn out...
City of Plano calls for water conservation
Officials with the City of Plano are asking residents to cut back on the amount of water they use. It’s a response to the hot, dry conditions affecting north Texas this summer.
azlenews.net
Worth the wait: Bridge construction to enhance mobility
Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth. But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish. The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
Truck crashes, catches grass on fire in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wise County confirm fire crews are battling a brush fire along US Highway 287 near Rhome.The fire started after a truck crashed and caught the grass on fire.No reports of injuries, but as you can see in the video below, flames are lighting up the night sky.Fire crews from Tarrant County, Rhome, Wise County and Parker County area all assisting in fighting the flames.
KTEN.com
Fast-moving fire engulfs multiple buildings near Denison
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A fast-moving fire damaged four structures and threatened others along U.S. 69 near Denison on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was centered along the highway's intersection with Frosty Hollow Road, about three miles southeast of downtown Denison. The first call for help went out around...
KXII.com
Sherman water and sewer rates increasing
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is that time of year again, budgeting season, which means the utility rate will be going up. As part of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget the City of Sherman plans to increase the water and sewer rate by 4.6%. According to the city, this hike...
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
Firefighters battle blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, officials say
FRISCO, Texas — Firefighters battled a large blaze along Legacy Drive in Frisco, according to officials. Frisco Fire Department says crews were called to the area at Legacy Drive, just north of Stonebrook Parkway around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Frisco FD along with Plano, Little Elm and Prosper crews teamed...
Summer drought conditions cause foundation issues in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A hailstorm in summer. That's how foundation repair experts are describing the impact of ongoing drought conditions on house foundations - everyone should be checking for damage. "We are in a severe drought situation," explained Blane Bartley with Dallas-based Olshan Foundation, "Everything's moving: sidewalks, driveways, houses."Some are moving more than others."You see how it's breaking?" Ramona Delatorre said as she pointed out breaking bricks at her North Dallas home. "This is new."Delatorre doesn't have to look for foundation damage, it's all around."The streets are breaking apart - you're driving, and the road is like this," as she...
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
City Council approves Lewisville Fishing Barge’s request to close permanently
Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the Lewisville Fishing Barge on Aug. 1. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The Lewisville City Council unanimously approved a request for early termination of a concession agreement between the city and the...
Forney-area strip center, businesses 'locked out' due to raw sewage seepage violating local, state, and federal regulations
FORNEY, Texas — Sever Forney-area businesses in a strip center on Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 were locked out this morning after authorities say the property owners have failed to properly install a septic system — resulting in raw sewage being seeping into a nearby field. Kaufman County Precinct 2...
KXII.com
Multiple structures burn in fire on US-69 in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County OEM asked residents of Frosty Hollow to evacuate Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out on the south side of Highway 69 and spread to neighboring homes. “It’s kind of sad,” said Jerry Hess. “That barn is 60 years old. I helped build it.”...
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Answering a 'crying need,' Tarrant County approves funding for air conditioners
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved a $180,000 grant agreement with Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County on Aug. 2 to provide air conditioners for vulnerable residents. With the agreement, the non-profit can purchase and install air conditioner and air conditioner/heater combination window units for those in need.The targeted population in Tarrant County is households who are disabled, elderly, low income/fixed income and grandparents raising grandchildren."With the extreme heat we're seeing this summer, there is a crying need in our community," said Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks. "This effort between Tarrant County and Meals...
Fort Worth, Texas Home With 200 Acres of Land For Sale Almost a Year
Even though the housing market in Texas has been crazy lately, especially the last couple of years, that hasn’t stopped people from wanting to move to Texas. The real estate prices here are still much better than what you will find in other parts of the country so that is one thing that attracts others to move here. But I was shocked to find such a gorgeous piece of property in Fort Worth, Texas with 200 acres of land that has been for sale almost a full year now.
Highland Village removing dozens of pine trees from park, city hall
The city of Highland Village announced last week that it will remove several pine trees from Doubletree Ranch Park and the city municipal complex site due to beetle infestations. Certified arborists recently assessed the pine trees at both locations and found that many of them are infested with IPS beetles,...
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
