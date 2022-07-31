ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Sergiy Derevyanchenko Out-Points Joshua Conley To End Three-Fight Losing Streak

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Spence Trainer on Preparing For Crawford: Errol's Gonna Have to Push It To The Next Level

The most anticipated fight in boxing is far from official, but Derrick James is already preparing his charge–and himself–as if it is just around the corner. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., indicated in a recent interview that he plans to put his fighter through an especially grueling training camp for a potential 147-pound unification showdown with Terence Crawford, the WBO titlist.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Riakporhe Details The Hunger of Joshua as Usyk Rematch Draws Closer

Cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe has been training alongside with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The British superstar is getting prepared for his upcoming rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, which takes place on August 20 in Saudi Arabia. Joshua will attempt to bounce back after...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Boxing Scene

Gilberto Ramirez Aims For LA Showdown With Bivol, Then First Title Defense In Mexico

Gilberto Ramirez has lofty plans that extend beyond his forthcoming light heavyweight title challenge. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist is currently in the negotiation stage of a mandatory title fight with WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11KOs). The fight was ordered July 11, with the two sides granted a 30-day free negotiation period before the matter heads to a purse bid hearing.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker Set For September 24; Announcement Thursday In London

Three months after Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker stood side by side and prematurely announced their fight, the heavyweights will come together again Thursday in London to make it official. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the Joyce-Parker bout will be announced Thursday at a press conference in Joyce’s hometown. London’s Joyce...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Lisa Whiteside Pleased With Win, Eager to Return As Soon As Possible

Lisa Whiteside marked her long-awaited comeback by flooring Jasmina Nad as part of a blood-stained battle in Newcastle. And the 36-year-old, boxing for the first time in almost three years, says her comeback victory at the Vertu Motors Arena this past weekend has put the super bantamweight world champions on notice.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermall Charlo
Person
Carlos Adames
Boxing Scene

Shields’ Promoter Defends Baumgardner Against Mayer: Only Difference is Mayer Has ESPN Exposure

Dmitry Salita took exception to what he believes are Mikaela Mayer’s unsportsmanlike comments toward Alycia Baumgardner. The Brooklyn-raised ex-fighter and promoter of Claressa Shields is all for trash-talking between two top-notch competitors, but he believes Mayer crossed the line with her recent statement on The DAZN Boxing Show that Baumgardner “is getting the biggest payday of her life after doing nothing for the sport.” Mayer, the IBF, WBO junior lightweight champion from Southern California, added in her interview that she thinks Baumgardner, the WBC, IBO champion from Michigan, is taking advantage of a recent upsurge in women’s boxing derived from the work put in by Mayer herself, Claressa Shields, and lightweight champion Katie Taylor.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Esparza: I Want The Day Where My Son Can Google My Name And Say 'My Mom Was Undisputed Champ'

Marlen Esparza left San Antonio with her fondest boxing memory to date following her most recent in-ring feat. It’s hardly her end game. A win over Japan’s Naoka Fujioka saw Houston’s Esparza (12-1, 1KO) emerge as the unified lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring flyweight champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win on April 9 at Alamodome. Esparza described it at the time as a moment that surpassed her representing the U.S. and winning a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Donaire Vows To Continue Career, Eyes Chocolatito and Ioka Fights

Nonito Donaire is targeting huge fights at super flyweight with Kazuto Ioka and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez - before moving back up to chase bantamweight greatness. The former four-weight world champion has emphatically dismissed any idea of retiring following his brutal stoppage defeat to Naoya Inoue in June. Instead,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul: I Was Ready To Go To 205 To Fight Rahman; These Guys Are Con Artists

Jake Paul dismissed Hasim Rahman Jr.’s claim that Paul pulled out of their pay-per-view fight, not Rahman. Rahman claims Paul was afraid to fight him at a limit of 215 pounds, the increased weight Rahman demanded after the New York State Athletic Commission required them late last week to bump up their contract weight from 200 pounds to 205 to make Rahman’s weight cut safer.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danny Garcia#Ukraine#Kos#Boxing#Combat#Barclays Center#Ibf#Wbc
Boxing Scene

Vergil Ortiz-Michael McKinson Now Sanctioned As WBA Welterweight Title Eliminator

Golden Boy Promotions has taken additional measures to ensure that a world title fight is within reach for Vergil Ortiz. The stakes have been raised for the rescheduled clash between Ortiz and England’s Michael McKinson. The winner of Saturday’s DAZN main event will be named the mandatory challenger to the WBA welterweight title, Golden Boy Promotions confirmed Thursday.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Spencer vs. Salgado, Aleem vs. Plania on Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Card

Rising unbeaten super welterweight Joey Spencer will battle Mexican contender Kevin Salgado in a 10-round showdown highlighting PBC action live on FOX and FOX Deportes beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Prior to the FOX broadcast,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Top Rank Should've Been Looking At Bivol Immediately After Beterbiev Beat Joe Smith

Eddie Hearn considers Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi and Gilberto Ramirez the three legitimate options for Dmitry Bivol’s next fight. Hearn still can’t understand, however, why Artur Beterbiev’s handlers didn’t exhibit immediate interest in making the most meaningful fight for both Beterbiev and Bivol next. Beterbiev told BoxingScene.com and other outlets after he stopped Joe Smith Jr. in the second round of their light heavyweight title unification fight June 18 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York that he would welcome a showdown with Bivol later this year, but Hearn – whose company, Matchroom Boxing, promotes Bivol – stated during his most recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that he never heard from anyone affiliated with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., Beterbiev’s co-promoter.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Teofimo Lopez Grinds Hard For Pedro Campa Clash

The Takeover 2.0 is 10 days away. Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs), the former unified and lineal lightweight champion, will make his junior welterweight debut against Mexican veteran Pedro Campa (34-1-1, 23 KOs) on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Blair Cobbs: Maurice Hooker is Tougher Opponent Than Alexis Rocha

Welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-1-1, 10 KOs), who battles Maurice "Mighty Mo" Hooker (27-2-3, 18 KOs), this Saturday, August 6th on the undercard of Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson, has a new team in place. Cobbs is now training in Oxnard, CA with Roger Romo and his core team. Hooker vs. Cobbs, a 10-round bout, will take place at The Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, broadcasted worldwide on DAZN.
FORT WORTH, TX
Boxing Scene

Photos: Joe Joyce, Joseph Parker - Face To Face at Press Conference

Joe Joyce went head-to-head with Joseph Parker today at the kick-off press conference ahead of their 24 September clash at the AO Arena, Manchester being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER. The fighters traded verbal jabs in...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy