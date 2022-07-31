5K Race Returns To Pig On The Pond (Oct 15)

sltablet.com
Community Spotlight Shines On Kassier Kyler Murry
Feature Story & Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Kassier Kyler-Murry has become a very caring and committed champion for Clermont and South Lake. She continues to organize and successfully hold events to help charities, children, underprivileged families, and those in need. Murry proudly credits her mother and father for inspiring her to always give back to the community and to help others.
Town of Oakland Adopts New Branding
The Town of Oakland is thrilled to announce the adoption of its new branding. The logo, created by Alarie Design in close coordination with the Town’s Branding Committee, features distinct ties to Oakland’s past with a nod to its future. Town of Oakland Commissioners unanimously approved the design at their regular Commission meeting on July 26.
