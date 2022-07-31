5K Race Returns To Pig On The Pond (Oct 15)

Feature Story & Photos by Larry H. Oskin, South Lake Tablet. Kassier Kyler-Murry has become a very caring and committed champion for Clermont and South Lake. She continues to organize and successfully hold events to help charities, children, underprivileged families, and those in need. Murry proudly credits her mother and father for inspiring her to always give back to the community and to help others.

