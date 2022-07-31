Portlandia Mermaid Parade celebrates ‘Rainbow Waters’

www.oregonlive.com
Outdoor concert venues and amphitheaters to visit this summer: Peak Northwest podcast
Music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike have a wealth of options when it comes to hearing music live and outdoors. Portland concertgoers can make a four-and-a-half hour drive to dance to sweet tunes as the sun sets behind a gorge. There’s also the option 30 minutes away to sit out on a lawn with friends as big artists rock out. Either way, making it to an outdoor show is a must every summer for many people.
Student voices: Photography gives me freedom
For me, photography is the opportunity to explore something new that I enjoy. I’ve learned so much about photography within my short time here at the High School Journalism Institute (HSJI), especially since my only experience beforehand was taking selfies with my phone. In the past few days, I’ve discovered that I really enjoy photography, maybe even more than actually writing articles!
A day in the life of Portland’s premiere drag clown Carla Rossi
On a Friday in late June, Carla Rossi appeared on stage at a sold-out Hollywood Theatre show dressed as a genderbent Wario. Her first line?. Carla Rossi, Portland’s premiere drag clown, is undeniably the heart and soul of Queer Horror. The Hollywood Theatre hosts her event every two months. She gathers her friends, drag queens and burlesque performers from all backgrounds, and makes them memorize a script. Then they practice it just hours before she packs the house, and has them perform a live pre-show before the feature horror film of the evening.
‘Toy Story’ spinoff ‘Lightyear,’ from Portland’s Angus MacLane, streams on Disney Plus
After its June release marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that a Pixar animated feature had opened in movie theaters, “Lightyear” is now available to stream at home, on Disney Plus. The film is an origin story for Buzz Lightyear, the character “Toy Story” fans know and love.
Oregon’s midcentury modern developer Robert Rummer, 95, says he’s ready to build again
Midcentury modern developer Robert (”Bob”) Rummer, 95, has one reaction to the escalating sale price of his once-affordable, glass-walled dwellings: “Who can afford to pay $1.2 million for a house?”. The Oregon homebuilder, who modeled his indoor-outdoor floor plans after prolific tract developer Joseph Eichler’s atrium-centered homes...
Readers respond: Protect forests as heat intensifies
Another “record-breaking heatwave” in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let’s not forget the 96 lives lost to last year’s heat dome. I’m frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I’m exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I’d like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.
Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed
Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
Thursday will be Portland’s coolest day of the week, and may even include some sprinkles
Portland will start the day cool and cloudy Thursday and even have a slight chance of a sprinkle or two, especially north of the city. The National Weather Service says a cool system out of British Columbia will bring patchy drizzle to the coast and Coast Range early Thursday, and some of that moisture could make it to the lower elevations of the Cowlitz Valley and other southwest Washington areas. No one will see more than a trace of precipitation.
Student voices: An experience I will never forget
The High School Journalism Institute (HSJI) has been an experience that I needed. I have the unrealistic expectation that I must be amazing at something immediately, which is not the case here. Before anything gets published, you get feedback from your editor and have to complete multiple drafts. It was difficult for me to receive feedback at first, because I took it as a personal attack on my writing skills. I realized that for anything to be good it must go through edits and the fact that things need improvement does not mean that I am a bad writer. Edits only make your stuff better, and this is a safe space to fail and try again.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Molalla will see unique shopping experience
The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
Some of Portland's homeless villages struggle to reach full capacity. Here's why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people live on the streets of Portland, yet some of the city's homeless villages consistently have empty beds. A Point-In-Time survey earlier this year counted more than 6,600 homeless people in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, though the number is likely much higher — and either way, the shelter bed capacity is much lower.
Emergency sewer repair slows travel in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday
The urgent repair of a 110-year-old sewer main pipe will slow traffic in Northeast Portland beginning Thursday, Aug. 4. Crews from Portland’s Environmental Services will be working 7 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays and occasional Saturdays at the intersection of Northeast 33rd Avenue and Knott Street. The project will install a...
Appeals court upholds $9 million in damages to Vancouver, B.C. couple hit by truck while biking in Columbia Gorge
A federal appeals court has upheld the more than $9 million in damages that a jury awarded to a couple from Vancouver, B.C., who were struck by an 18-wheeler while riding their bikes westbound along Interstate 84. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week...
Readers respond: Transit missing from picture
The workforce study The Oregonian/OregonLive cited “(”New report tries to explain worker shortage,” July 31) identifies the underproduction of housing and high prices as disadvantages in hiring service workers. The price of gas and the cost of parking are barriers in hiring for downtown jobs, according to one hotel. It’s not surprising that these are very real problems for sectors that demand in-person workers, but it was disappointing that none of the four individuals quoted in the story mention public transit as an option for many employees. Have we given up on the region’s transit infrastructure as a critical component of a successful business economy?
