New dad (again) Nick Cannon and his pregnant girlfriend Abby De La Rosa are enjoying parenthood to the fullest! Nick, 41, and model Abby, 31, were seen in the sweetest video at a butterfly habitat with their twins Zion and Zillion, 1. “Today, we Immersed ourselves in the lives of over 200 beautiful tropical butterflies,” Abby captioned the Wednesday, August 3 video. “If I had to use one word to describe the experience it would be nothing less than MAGICAL!! Thank you @scbgarden This outing was one I’ll remember forever.”

