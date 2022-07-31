STEM campers explore career possibilities

www.postandcourier.com
Kim Rayfield to head community relations at Benton House of Aiken
Kim Rayfield recently became the community relations director at Benton House of Aiken, a senior living community specializing in assisted living and memory care. Rayfield is a graduate of Appalachian State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in human nutrition. She and her husband, Darran, have been married...
Ex-Charleston superintendent starts school year leading Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One's search for a permanent superintendent is underway a month into former head of Charleston County Schools Gerrita Postlewait's stint as the Midlands district's interim superintendent. Postlewait plans to serve the state's sixth-largest school district for at least the upcoming school year, but...
Today's events for Aug 5
First Friday Festivals will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today at the Town of Salley pavilion. DJ Derek Williams will perform. There also will be food trucks. For more information or to sign up, call 803-258-3485. A luncheon for those who attended the Windsor School will be held...
Greenway to connect downtown Columbia to Lake Murray gets state funding
LEXINGTON — The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission will receive state funding to begin designing and building the Lower Saluda Greenway, which will connect with existing trails, creating a trail network that will run from the Lake Murray Dam to Columbia. The 12-foot-wide greenway will connect the existing Saluda River...
South Carolina State Fair is now hiring temporary positions
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this year’s 12-day fair, which takes place Oct. 12 to 23, at the S.C. State Fairgrounds. Those wishing to apply can view available positions and apply at scstatefair.org/employment.
North Augusta gives final approval to Highland Springs development
It’s Go Time on the single largest planned development in North Augusta. The city’s elected officials gave their final OK on changes to the 1,368-acre Highland Springs development Aug. 1, a second reading seal of approval presaged by their first vote two weeks ago. “I’m glad that it’s...
Former Gamecock's foundation gets major boost from March of Dimes
COLUMBIA — Markeisha Grant always wanted to give back. She saw the crowds of adoring youngsters gathered around the court at Colonial Life Arena as she was leading Dawn Staley’s first NCAA Tournament team in 2012 in scoring. She knew she could help them get the direction that she herself was so fortunate to find.
ESTATE SALE-Summerville 108 Hampton
ESTATE SALE-Summerville 108 Hampton Dr. Ashborough Subdivision Entire contents of house! Sat Aug. 6th 10am - 4:30pm Everything Must Go Last Day. Great Reductions. Dining room suit, Lenox China, Sterling, Hull, bedroom furniture vintage, toys & clothes, jewelry, New insert stove & microwave, tools, vintage wooden fishing lures, too much to list. You all come For pictures see www.estatesales.org.
Five Points gets a new breakfast cafe; Columbia Chick-fil-A changes locations
COLUMBIA — Tapping into the big appetite locally for breakfast, Flying Biscuit Cafe opened Aug. 1 at 936 Harden St. in Five Points. Flying Biscuit, a chain of restaurants headquartered in Atlanta, offers all-day breakfast with many entrees featuring grits and their fluffy biscuits. Other menu options include chicken...
Attention Costco shoppers: Gamecock football tickets for sale on aisle 4
COLUMBIA — It’s not just about selling tickets. South Carolina fans know where to get their football tickets. It’s how to draw potential new patrons, USC or just plain football fans, and this was a natural. South Carolina consumers of big-box retailer Costco were able to find...
Audit finds $3.3M in assets missing from Columbia-area town where mayor left amid scandal
SWANSEA — A recent audit of Swansea's budget for the 2021 fiscal year shows more than $3 million in missing assets, creating turmoil as the town, where a former official already faces embezzlement charges, attempts to pass its 2023 budget. The audit report, which the Swansea Town Council received...
Taste of the Town: Luigi's offers a hybrid of Italian and Greek cuisine
Luigi's is an Italian restaurant, but the meals it serves are not strictly Italian. They are Greek-Italian-American. Practiced culinary skills yield such robust Italian restaurant favorites as chicken parmesan, fettuccini alfredo, and baked lasagna. Luigi's sausage is assertively spiced, complemented by fruity red sauce. Tender, herb-laced meatballs benefit from the same good sauce.
Gunman armed with assault rifle ambushes deputies in Columbia neighborhood, Richland sheriff says
COLUMBIA — In what Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called an ambush, a 25-year-old man, in full tactical gear and armed with an assault rifle, fired multiple shots at a deputy driving in a Northeast Columbia neighborhood after making false 911 calls. A bullet went through the window of...
SLED probing how report failed to say new Richland County jail boss was fired from old job
COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a Kershaw County jail employee after a report to state authorities falsely said the jail's director had resigned voluntarily when he was fired. Detention center Lt. Ervin Whack is listed as submitting the report to the S.C. Criminal Justice...
As Gamecocks begin football practice, 7 questions facing Shane Beamer
COLUMBIA — There’s always optimism, but the type being displayed right now hasn’t been seen at South Carolina in several years. Coming into last year, with so much unknown including a new head coach, there was hope and cautious good feeling, mostly created by the fact that at least the Will Muschamp Era was in the rear-view mirror. Shane Beamer talked a great game, but most knew the Gamecocks simply didn’t have the horses to have a strong 2021 season.
Columbia police, marshals search for suspects in homicide, shooting
COLUMBIA — Police are searching for two “armed and dangerous” men wanted in separate murder and attempted murder cases. One is a suspect in a fatal shooting in June near the Prisma Health Richland hospital and the other is a 19-year-old wanted for allegedly firing shots at two other teenagers outside a Millwood Avenue convenience store, according to police.
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
Orangeburg couple alleges in new lawsuit that police removed them from home at gunpoint
ORANGEBURG — Armed officers from two small-town police departments roused a couple from their bed and unlawfully detained them in August 2020 based on a personal vendetta, according to a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this week. The couple's lawyers released body- and dash-camera footage Aug. 3 that shows...
