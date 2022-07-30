cedarkeynews.com
Related
Killer Whales Chase Otter Right Onto A Boat In Alaska
Yikes… Orcas are a massive animal, with males weighing up to 13,000-pounds. They are also incredibly smart, ferocious, usually have strength in numbers hunting together with members of their pod. This video shows them hunting together as a fishing boat captures it all on video and becomes a part of the hunt. The orcas were chasing down a otter and her pup. The pair made their way to the boat but only the mother made it. “Come on mama, you […] The post Killer Whales Chase Otter Right Onto A Boat In Alaska first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
You're getting ready to retire and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move. Living...
Georgia residents can claim embryo as a dependent for $3,000 on their state taxes
In wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the state of Georgia now allows residents to claim up to $3,000 per embryo on their tax return forms.
Comments / 0