Arkansas State Police investigates officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody

Johnson Co. deputy surprises coworkers two days after being shot
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — "I want people to know I'm glad to be alive. I want people to know that God Himself kept me alive. I want people to know that I'm glad to go home and lay down with my wife and I'm glad to go home and hug my mom, dad, and my child," said Lt. Brent Scott, with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.
Arkansas deputy making full recovery after shooting | 'It spun me clockwise'
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Johnson County Deputy was shot just two days ago while responding to a call in Knoxville, Arkansas. “There is no doubt about the power of prayers. There is no doubt that it was God himself that steered that round to the path of least resistance,” said Lt. Brent Scott.
Police find woman's body in Fort Smith creek
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday afternoon. According to the Fort Smith Police Department, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 3, officers responded to a call from a local retailer about a person "in crisis." The woman had reportedly fled the retailer and was found dead in a nearby creek at Wheeler Avenue and Y Street.
Three arrested in Conway for possession of over 650 grams of meth
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department announced that they have arrested multiple people in connection to a drug operation. According to reports, authorities arrived at a motel in the city in reference to a narcotics investigation, which is where they located several people that were engaging in the distribution of illegal drugs.
State police to investigate shooting of Johnson County deputy
A Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy was wounded shortly after 2 Saturday afternoon in the Knoxville community while law enforcement officers were involved in an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane. Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the...
Man accused of leading high-speed chase, threatening to beat officer
A man is accused of driving drunk, leading a Harrison police officer on a high-speed chase and threatening to beat him. Thirty-seven-year-old Khristopher Carlton is currently free from the Boone County Jail and Detention Center after posting a bond of $25,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer was...
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder after Taco Bell shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 19-year-old was arrested with several counts of attempted murder after a shooting at a Fayetteville Taco Bell on Thursday, July 28 at around 3 a.m. Fayetteville police say workers at the Taco Bell on Colorado Avenue off Wedington were outside on a break when they were approached by two men who started threatening them.
Russellville widow chooses to forgive after deadly DWI crash
After a drunk driver took her husband's life, a Russellville woman is choosing forgiveness. Monday, 30-year-old Ricky Roberts plead guilty to negligent homicide, unauthorized use of vehicle, and first offense DWI in Pope County Circuit Court.
Man arrested for firing gun at Taco Bell in Fayetteville
A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday, July 29 after firing a gun at a Taco Bell, striking the building, and nearly hitting employees.
Johnson County deputy shot during stand-off
KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A Knoxville woman is behind bars after Arkansas State Police say she shot a Johnson County Sheriff's deputy. According to police, the shooting happened around 2 pm in Knoxville when officers were involved in an armed stand-off with 44-year old Christiana Beasley. Deputy Brent Scott sustained...
Former owner of Springdale motel ordered to pay $25M to human trafficking victim
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Benton County judge found that the former owners of a Springdale motel helped facilitate the trafficking of a teenage girl. OM Hospitality, Inc., which owned the Economy Inn until August 2018, has been ordered to pay a total of $25 million for not stopping the girl's trafficking within the motel for three years, according to court documents.
Grandfather responds to School Safety report
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man, who lost his 6-year-old grandson in a 2012 school shooting, commented Tuesday on the interim Arkansas School Safety Commission report. While he think all the recommendations are good ideas, he thinks more focus needs to be put on emotional teachings. Lewis’ grandson, Jesse, died during the Sandy Hook […]
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
Arkansas judicial commission issues sanctions for Pope Co. judge at center of Investigates investigation
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
Conway Man Sentenced for Importation and Possession of Illegally Taken Wildlife
Defendant Imported Live Chinese Giant Salamanders and Other Reptiles. LITTLE ROCK—A Conway man has been sentenced for importing and possessing illegally taken wildlife. Jackson Roe, 27, was sentenced on Monday afternoon by Chief United States District Judge D. Price Marshall, Jr., to three years probation and 150 hours of community service.
Cryptocurrency Scam Rises in Northwest Arkansas, FBI Warns Citizens
FBI officials in Arkansas say cybercriminals have started targeting victims in a scam that involves home computers or threatened breach of social security accounts and cryptocurrency. “We are seeing an uptick in this sophisticated play on an old scam,” Kevin Corlew, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said in...
Fire breaks out at Best Western in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to control a fire at Best Western Motel in Clarksville. The fire happened in the afternoon of Friday, July 29. The Clarksville Police Department asks everyone to stay clear of South Rogers Street. The Johnson County Sheriff says deputies kicked in many...
Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Viewers sent in videos and pictures from the start of the fire sending up smoke that could be seen for miles. “I’ve never seen it…it was like you could tell it was over with. With the flames coming out, they had two dormers that were starting to collapse,” said hotel guest, Gary Hamilton.
Fort Smith tire shop catches fire, investigation to come
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith tire shop caught on fire, sending smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. Blount's Tire Shop on Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith caught fire Thursday, July 28, evening. The owner's family has confirmed that the fire marshal will be...
Parents concerned about parking at Fayetteville High School
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s nothing new that parking is tight at Fayetteville High School but this school year it’s going to be even worse due to construction on the north side of campus. They are at two-thirds capacity of what they normally are when it comes to...
