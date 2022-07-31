ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Light Perinton Blue to honor Officer Mazurkiewicz on Sunday

WHEC TV-10
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whec.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Ogden PD chief to retire in September

Mears was named chief in 2015. Throughout his tenure, he was a K9 handler and sergeant and attended the FBI National Academy Session 239. "I’m looking forward to new challenges and opportunities, but I will dearly miss working with my brother and sister officers and my fellow Chiefs,” Mears said.
OGDEN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Town of Perinton issues Pines of Perinton court appearance tickets over code violations

PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Town Supervisor Ciaran Hanna disclosed on Thursday that the Town of Perinton Building and Codes Department issued the Pines of Perinton six appearance tickets for 26 code violations in six apartments. This is the culmination of a months-long effort by the town to address these issues with the property owner. Listed among the violations are water leaks, drywall damage, kitchen and bathroom repairs, window repairs, and rodent infestation.
PERINTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

NY State will fund $1 million skate park in Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State is spending big bucks to get kids outside and active. The state is providing $1 million toward a skate park in Perinton, which is the result of a two-year effort by skateboarding advocates. Assemblymember Jen Lunsford was there to celebrate the news and talk about the benefits.
PERINTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perinton, NY
Perinton, NY
Crime & Safety
WHEC TV-10

Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard

LOS ANGELES (AP) - At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino's parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a rifle, remained...
GARDENA, CA
WHEC TV-10

Great NYS Fair to offer flash sale on tickets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Great New York State Fair and its Midway partner, Wade Shows, are teaming up to offer a flash sale Thursday, August 4 from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. In addition, Wade Shows is offering fairgoers an opportunity to score ride-all-day wristbands for just $20...
LIFESTYLE
WHEC TV-10

New York State REAL ID deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10

When will healthcare workers see NYS bonuses?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where’s the money? That’s what healthcare workers across New York want to know. They were promised bonuses when the NYS budget passed several months ago but the checks still haven’t arrived. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke has asked all of our local...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Nationally gas fell 64 cents in a month—So why only 33 cents in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — While the price at the pump is going down, filling up is still painful. Today, the average price is $4.60 in Rochester—that's down 33 cents from a month ago. But that doesn't compare to the rate at which prices are dropping nationally. The average price of a gallon of unleaded gas national fell 64 cents in one month. But here in Rochester, it fell at about half that rate.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

NY programs aim to bolster and reinforce health care industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WGRZ/WHEC) — The health care industry here in Western New York and around the state was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and its lingering effects. But staffing problems started even before then. Now the state hopes to turn it around with new programs to keep staff...
HEALTH
WHEC TV-10

Nationwide task force formed, aimed at eliminating robocalls

Connecticut’s Attorney General wants to stop robocalls and hold those who enable them accountable. William Tong has announced the formation of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. It’s a 50-state coalition and Connecticut is taking a leadership role, being part of its Executive Committee. In a news conference Tuesday,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Egypt
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Weather you can “wear” makes the return to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A cold front came through Western New York earlier today and that produced a refreshing breeze with lower amounts of humidity. The comfortable weather will continue tonight, but that will change through the middle of the week. A warm front is expected to approach the area tomorrow and that will bring another surge of heat and humidity.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) - National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHEC TV-10

DMV looking to fill 500 positions over the next year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Monday that the online civil service exam period is now open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. The exam, which is being offered online for the first time, will be available until 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy