Search For Missing Teen Continues Almost a Year Later in Hallandale Beach

NBC Miami
Video Shows Fort Lauderdale Suspect Commit Grand Theft for Second Time in Three Months
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking information regarding a grand theft in which a man entered a restricted office and transferred $19,000 to his personal credit card. The incident occurred on July 21 at 915 Middle River Drive, where the business is located. Video shows the man enter the...
NBC Miami
‘Really Traumatizing': Pregnant Woman and Her Dog Attacked by Pit Bull in Fort Lauderdale
It was early Monday morning on Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale when a pregnant woman walking her dog was suddenly attacked. “I haven’t really left the house, and the dog certainly hasn’t either. She’s got tubes coming out of her neck and drains," Danielle Lowell said. Lowell...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Carjacking Woman and Her Son, Tracked Through GPS: Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman and her son with a knife in Hialeah, police said. On May 27, Hialeah police say 32-year-old Yasniel Ordonez approached a mother in her driveway as she was getting ready to take her son to school. Investigators say the suspect...
NBC Miami
Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie
A Davie man remains behind bars in Broward after firing a rifle into a trailer home, Davie police said. William Thomas Berger, 30, showed up with his grandmother at the home in the 300 block of Southwest 133 Terrace on Saturday evening, according to the arrest report. Berger’s grandmother was...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested in New York for Role in July Murder of Tamarac Woman
Police have arrested a woman in New York for her role in the July murder of a woman in her Tamarac apartment, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, was arrested in Springfield Gardens and is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. According to...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Leading Cops on High-Speed ATV Chase in Fort Lauderdale
A Georgia man was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for allegedly driving recklessly against traffic and leading police on a pursuit on an all-terrain vehicle. Brian Leonard Arno, 31, was doing “wheelie tricks” on a yellow and black Yamaha Raptor ATV about 7:30 p.m. July 23, according to the arrest report.
NBC Miami
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
WSVN-TV
Teen transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man who surrendered to cops accused of kicking, punching, pistol-whipping daughter
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who surrendered to Miami-Dade police following a large presence in his neighborhood Monday faced a child abuse charge, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday. Donnell Bell, 38, is accused of a series of abuses against his 17-year-old...
NBC Miami
17-Year-Old Shot in Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood
A teen was hospitalized after he was shot in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court, where they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to Broward Health Medical...
NBC Miami
4 People Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Four people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured in what police called a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10000 block of Southwest 173rd Terrace.
Click10.com
Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
NBC Miami
FBI Searching for Pembroke Pines Bank Robber Caught on Camera
The FBI is asking for the public's help in locating the man caught on camera during a robbery Tuesday at a Pembroke Pines bank. According to the agency, the robber entered the Truist Bank located at 11200 Pine Boulevard just before 11 a.m. and demanded money from an employee. No...
NBC Miami
Man Shot by Suspected Car Burglars Outside Lauderhill Home
A Lauderhill man who fired a warning shot to try to scare off two car burglars was shot by the suspects outside his home early Tuesday, officials said. Lauderhill Police Maj. Mike Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street just after 5 a.m. after receiving 911 calls of a shooting.
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police say. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue.
850wftl.com
Road rage leads to a shooting in a Boynton Beach parking lot
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — Boynton Beach police are investigating after one person was shot during a road rage incident that ended up in a parking lot off Congress Avenue and Boynton Beach Boulevard Monday afternoon. The raging drivers continued their argument in the parking lot of the Vitamin Shoppe...
NBC Miami
Lauderhill Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Involving 3-Year-Old Boy
A 3-year-old boy who slipped his uncle’s grasp and ran into the path of a car in Lauderhill was struck, but the driver kept going, police said. Da Quan McIntosh, 19, was driving a black 2019 Toyota Corolla through a parking lot at 3128 Northwest 19 Street when the car’s front bumper hit the child about 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report.
NBC Miami
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Truck Near Florida's Turnpike in Miramar
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Miramar Wednesday morning. Miramar Police officials said the crash took place in the southbound lanes of Red Road near Miramar Parkway, just north of the Florida's Turnpike. Police said the box truck struck the pedestrian,...
Trio of shootings in SW Dade over the weekend
MIAMI - A violent weekend in southwest Miami-Dade after several people were injured in a series of shootings. One took place early Sunday morning near SW 232nd Street and 112 Court. 12:15 am. Neighbors said they heard the shots and thought it may have been a drive-by. Homestead police said one person injured in the shooting was driven to the hospital. When police arrived, they were unable to determine where the shooting took place. About five minutes later there was another shooting in the 22100 block of SW 116th Avenue. Police said it happened when the diver of a dark-colored vehicle parked across from a house. When the person who lives there told the driver that they couldn't park there, the driver got out of the vehicle and started shooting in the resident's direction where several other people were gathered. Two people hit by the gunfire were taken to an area hospital where they were listed as stable. Police said the shootings do not appear to be connected. Another shooting took place Friday night on SW 216th street, in the same area as the other two shootings, in which four teenagers were injured.
