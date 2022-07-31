Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced an Arizona man to seven and a half years in prison for the shooting death of a Watford City man. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran were traveling in Dunn County with 42-year-old Brian Rowe last July. They say Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. The pair were arrested two days later in Minnesota.

WATFORD CITY, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO