Mckenzie County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago
alerts.weather.gov

KFYR-TV

Judge sentences man to seven and a half years in prison for shooting death of Watford City man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced an Arizona man to seven and a half years in prison for the shooting death of a Watford City man. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran were traveling in Dunn County with 42-year-old Brian Rowe last July. They say Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. The pair were arrested two days later in Minnesota.
WATFORD CITY, ND

