Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for missing Dover man

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins in the downtown Ocean City area. On Tuesday, officers responded to a downtown condominium for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim told police that between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., someone accessed his unlocked vehicle and stole several personal items. Officers responded to the same condominium the next day for additional reports, when two additional victims reported that several items were stolen from their unlocked vehicles. All of the vehicles were parked inside the condominium’s locked and gated parking garage.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO