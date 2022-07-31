Helena Senators move on to AA State Legion Championship after Saturday win against Billings Scarlets

www.montanasports.com
With title drought over, Butte Miners look to regionals
BUTTE — First-year Butte Miners coach Jim LeProwse knows that the future of baseball in the Mining City is bright. "It's definitely a great thing for Butte baseball," LeProwse said shortly after the Miners stymied the Billings Cardinals for a 12-2 five-inning victory in the State A Legion championship on Sunday.
After 15-year coaching career at Belt, Jeff Graham excited to coach at Montana Tech
BUTTE — It took five times for former Belt girls basketball head coach, Jeff Graham, to get the call that he got a head coaching job at the college level. That fifth time is thanks to Montana Tech where he will be the new head women’s basketball coach, replacing former head coach Carly Sanon.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at the daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the […]
Helena church organizes ping pong event for Afghan refugees
HELENA — Saturday, Plymouth Congregational Church and its Social Justice Committee are hosting a free ping pong party event, along with 18 other co-sponsors of the Afghan Refugee welcoming party to raise funds needed by Afghan refugee families and children living in Helena. “So we're raising money primarily for...
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
Benefit planned for paralyzed Billings dancer after car accident
One Billings dancer’s life turned upside down after she was in a car accident in June, leaving her in a wheelchair.
Officers respond to two shootings in Billings over the weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. - Officers responded to two shootings in Billings over weekend on July 22 and July 23. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the first shooting occurred at the Lewis and Clark Inn on First Avenue North July 22 at 3:48 p.m. According...
2 women admit armed robbery of Billings Heights casino
Federal prosecutors alleged in court documents that on March 20, Fetter and Ramirez entered the Magic Diamond Casino, and Fetter removed five bottles of Southern Comfort liquor from a shelf.
Coroner releases name of Billings man killed in I-90 pileup
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Friday released the name of a Billings man killed in a multi-vehicle pileup crash on Interstate 90.
Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims
Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
Suspect arrested after shooting at Motel 6 North in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the Motel 6 North in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the gunshot wound is located on the man's hip, and is considered non-life threatening. The suspect is...
Police: Vehicular assault suspect flees after hitting person with car in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police say the driver of a vehicle purposefully hit a person near the 1500 block of Central Avenue Thursday at 1:30 a.m. The 50-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the vehicle is described as a...
Assault suspect accused of slapping and spitting on officer
A 30-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon and assault on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of assault with bodily fluid after allegedly hitting someone with a water flask and slapping and spitting on a police officer. An officer responded to...
