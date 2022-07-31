ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota celebrates Saturday with the 'Festival of Color’

By Samantha Soto
KIMT
 5 days ago
www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Longtime Rochester entrepreneurs honored with Downtown Impact award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two arts entrepreneurs who helped other Rochester businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic have been given the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award. Shawn and Michelle Fagan of Fagan Studios were recognized Monday at RDA’s annual Stakeholder Appreciation Night. “In the face...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Byron High School holds groundbreaking for new projects

BYRON, Minn.- New construction projects are coming to the Byron School District. Today a ground breaking was held at Byron High School for some of them. In the future, students and staff can expect more additions to Byron High School. This 44 million dollar project will bring additional classrooms to the school, a new 850-seat auditorium, and a new athletic facility on the campus.
BYRON, MN
KIMT

125 Live City Council meeting.

The Rochester city council hosted its first meeting of the month this evening and passed 125 lives phase three agreement. KIMT News 3's Alex LaShomb monitored the meeting and breaks down the results. City Council approves updated 125 Live Agreement, upgrades expected to come to the fitness center. The City...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Robocall crakdown

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he is signing on to a national bipartisan anti-robocall litigation task force. KIMT News 3's Alex LaShomb talked with Ellison about how he hopes to help stop these calls.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Color Splash#Open It#Start Up#Icam#Hindi
KIMT

Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota to get $689M for new transmission lines to expand electric grid

The Mid-Continent Independent System Operator approved a $2B investment in new transmission lines in Minnesota to expand the electric grid, including $689M that involves southeastern Minnesota. “This investment in our electric grid keeps Minnesota on the path to have reliable and affordable energy into the future. We are expanding critical...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Frontline Worker pay

Minnesotans are eagerly awaiting to find out whether or not they were approved for the state's hero pay bonus. What the Department of Labor had to say on the process and who will be selected.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
KIMT

RST to receive nearly $1M from US Department of Transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester International Airport will receive nearly $1M from the US Department of Transportation to improve air service. The department announced Wednesday that it will give out $16.9M in grants to help smaller communities, and that includes Rochester, which will receive $850,000. The grant will be used to recruit new nonstop service to a western hub from RST.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Trial for Iowa man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set for January 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- The federal trial for a Cedar Rapids man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been set for just over two years after the riot. Leo Christopher Kelly is one of six Iowans charged in connection to the riot, and now is now scheduled to go on trial January 16, 2023 in Washington.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joins national lawsuit to tackle robocalls

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Attorney General Keith Ellison is joining a nationwide lawsuit to crackdown on what he said are 'gateway companies' that enable foreign robocalls. Ellison said the investigation has identified at least 20 companies that are accused of allegedly providing robocallers, or mismanaging, American's cell phone information. Its estimated that around...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Medical marijuana gummies now legal for Minnesota patients

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Medical marijuana patients can now purchase legal marijuana in gummy form starting on Monday. Green Good's CEO Kyle Kingsley said the medical dispensary will have five flavors available for patients. Kingsley said medical marijuana is a much safer alternative than prescribed opioid drugs. "So, this is something people can...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

$2 Billion For New Transmission Lines Approved

The Mid-Continent Independent System Operator is approving a 2 billion dollar investment in new transmission lines in Minnesota. SE Minnesota to get $689M for new transmission lines to expand electric grid. In northern Iowa, the company announced a $755M plan in parts of northern Iowa that includes Webster-Franklin-Marshalltown.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy