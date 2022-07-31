Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota celebrates Saturday with the 'Festival of Color’

www.kimt.com
Longtime Rochester entrepreneurs honored with Downtown Impact award
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two arts entrepreneurs who helped other Rochester businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic have been given the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award. Shawn and Michelle Fagan of Fagan Studios were recognized Monday at RDA’s annual Stakeholder Appreciation Night. “In the face...
Byron High School holds groundbreaking for new projects
BYRON, Minn.- New construction projects are coming to the Byron School District. Today a ground breaking was held at Byron High School for some of them. In the future, students and staff can expect more additions to Byron High School. This 44 million dollar project will bring additional classrooms to the school, a new 850-seat auditorium, and a new athletic facility on the campus.
Everything you need to know in Olmsted County before heading to the polls next Tuesday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is gearing up for the state primary and special elections Tuesday, August 9th. If you haven't already, there is still time to register. You can even register at the same time as you vote on election day in Minnesota, or register as part of the absentee process. There are several ways to register.
125 Live City Council meeting.
The Rochester city council hosted its first meeting of the month this evening and passed 125 lives phase three agreement. KIMT News 3's Alex LaShomb monitored the meeting and breaks down the results. City Council approves updated 125 Live Agreement, upgrades expected to come to the fitness center. The City...
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
Family receives outpour of community support after a house fire in Northwest Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A house fire in Northwest Rochester Monday evening leaves a family with almost nothing.. but an outpour of support from the community. The Meister family, who lived in the home of 16 years, were out for a walk Monday evening when they got a call from their 14-year old daughter who smelled something burning.
City Council approves updated 125 Live Agreement, upgrades expected to come to the fitness center
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council approved its update five year agreement with 125 Live on Monday. The updated agreement sets financial boundaries for funding from the city for the next five years, as well as other operating conditions. Two new items that were added to the updated agreement includes the...
Robocall crakdown
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he is signing on to a national bipartisan anti-robocall litigation task force. KIMT News 3's Alex LaShomb talked with Ellison about how he hopes to help stop these calls.
Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening
ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
SE Minnesota to get $689M for new transmission lines to expand electric grid
The Mid-Continent Independent System Operator approved a $2B investment in new transmission lines in Minnesota to expand the electric grid, including $689M that involves southeastern Minnesota. “This investment in our electric grid keeps Minnesota on the path to have reliable and affordable energy into the future. We are expanding critical...
Frontline Worker pay
Minnesotans are eagerly awaiting to find out whether or not they were approved for the state's hero pay bonus. What the Department of Labor had to say on the process and who will be selected.
One year after unsettling event, Olmsted County Fair ups security, sees no arrests
ROCHESTER, Minn. - What a difference a year makes. A year after the Olmsted County Fair was riddled with juvenile fights and disturbances, the 2022 fair went off with a hitch when it comes to public safety. The week-long event even ended without any arrests. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office...
RST to receive nearly $1M from US Department of Transportation
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester International Airport will receive nearly $1M from the US Department of Transportation to improve air service. The department announced Wednesday that it will give out $16.9M in grants to help smaller communities, and that includes Rochester, which will receive $850,000. The grant will be used to recruit new nonstop service to a western hub from RST.
Trial for Iowa man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set for January 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- The federal trial for a Cedar Rapids man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been set for just over two years after the riot. Leo Christopher Kelly is one of six Iowans charged in connection to the riot, and now is now scheduled to go on trial January 16, 2023 in Washington.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joins national lawsuit to tackle robocalls
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Attorney General Keith Ellison is joining a nationwide lawsuit to crackdown on what he said are 'gateway companies' that enable foreign robocalls. Ellison said the investigation has identified at least 20 companies that are accused of allegedly providing robocallers, or mismanaging, American's cell phone information. Its estimated that around...
Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor Indiana Representative Jackie Walorski
(KWWL) - Gov. Reynolds ordered flags at half-staff until midnight on Aug. 4th to honor U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana who died in a car crash on Wednesday in Elkhart County, Indiana. She was 58-years-old. "Congresswoman Walorski was a true and faithful public servant to the state of Indiana...
Medical marijuana gummies now legal for Minnesota patients
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Medical marijuana patients can now purchase legal marijuana in gummy form starting on Monday. Green Good's CEO Kyle Kingsley said the medical dispensary will have five flavors available for patients. Kingsley said medical marijuana is a much safer alternative than prescribed opioid drugs. "So, this is something people can...
$2 Billion For New Transmission Lines Approved
The Mid-Continent Independent System Operator is approving a 2 billion dollar investment in new transmission lines in Minnesota. SE Minnesota to get $689M for new transmission lines to expand electric grid. In northern Iowa, the company announced a $755M plan in parts of northern Iowa that includes Webster-Franklin-Marshalltown.
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
Guilty plea over trailer stolen in Texas and found in North Iowa
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Texas man takes a plea deal over a stolen trailer in North Iowa. Oluwaseun T. Bashorun, 46 of Grand Prairie, TX, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree theft and has been sentenced to time served. He’s also been ordered to pay an $855 fine.
