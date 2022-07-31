ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday

AZFamily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.azfamily.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Early morning monsoon storms cause thousands of power outages in the Valley; strong storms expected in Flagstaff, Prescott today

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Monsoon storms drenched the Phoenix metro area early Thursday morning, causing utility companies, transportation officials and meteorologists to scramble. Storms will continue Thursday with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman through the afternoon and evening.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Wettest day of monsoon 2022 for the Phoenix area so far!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very active Thursday morning with the rainfall that started around 4 a.m. In just one hour, some areas here in the Valley received over an inch of rain. We even had a flash flood warning as well. Phoenix Sky Harbor, our official gauge, had .58″ of rain, the wettest day this season at the airport. So far for the monsoon, we have had 1.11″ of rain. Our average is 2.43.″ We are doing great when it comes to rainfall. The season goes until Sept. 30.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
New River, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in, too. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms overnight into...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Flash Flood#Rips#Circle K
AZFamily

Deadly crash closes northbound lanes of Loop 303 in Surprise

Seeing the images coming out of Ukraine with so many in need of medical supplies and basic necessities, Becker believed his drones could help. Former diplomat explains background of arms dealer in the middle of Griner negotiations. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Merkel says Bout was caught in a sting...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley has been evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
PEORIA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AZFamily

More rain on the way for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley

PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
12news.com

Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows

ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.

Comments / 0

Community Policy