Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday

AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Early morning storms bring heavy rain, power outages to the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy rain hit the Valley during the early-morning hours, along with plenty of thunder and lightning. Several warnings were issued for flooding concerns throughout Thursday morning. A First Alert Weather Day was declared for the morning hours. One resident in the Valley posted photos and videos...
12news.com
Early morning monsoon storms cause thousands of power outages in the Valley; strong storms expected in Flagstaff, Prescott today
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Monsoon storms drenched the Phoenix metro area early Thursday morning, causing utility companies, transportation officials and meteorologists to scramble. Storms will continue Thursday with severe weather expected in Flagstaff, Prescott and Kingman through the afternoon and evening.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen from Thursday's monsoon storms?
PHOENIX — The Valley is waking up to a round of heavy monsoon thunderstorms this Thursday morning. Some areas have already received an inch of rain in less than an hour. The rain could have major impacts on the morning commute. How much has fallen in your area? See...
AZFamily
Wettest day of monsoon 2022 for the Phoenix area so far!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very active Thursday morning with the rainfall that started around 4 a.m. In just one hour, some areas here in the Valley received over an inch of rain. We even had a flash flood warning as well. Phoenix Sky Harbor, our official gauge, had .58″ of rain, the wettest day this season at the airport. So far for the monsoon, we have had 1.11″ of rain. Our average is 2.43.″ We are doing great when it comes to rainfall. The season goes until Sept. 30.
ABC 15 News
Power mostly back on after nearly 20,000 customers lose power in Valley monsoon storms
PHOENIX — Power is back on for a majority of people after thousands lost power during early morning monsoon storms across the Valley. The number of customers still in the dark is under a thousand between APS and SRP. At the height of the outages, nearly 20,000 customers were...
fox10phoenix.com
Heavy monsoon rains cause flash flooding, power outages in Phoenix area: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Another round of monsoon storms has arrived to the Phoenix area, causing flooded freeways and power outages across the Valley. Heavy rain, wind and lightning slammed areas west of Tempe early Thursday morning. The following advisories have been issued:. Flash Flood Warning including Glendale AZ and Paradise Valley...
kjzz.org
The wet monsoon will continue through August. Here's what that means for Arizona's drought
Thursday was a rainy morning in the Valley as powerful monsoon storms storms pounded the city overnight. The National Weather Service reports parts of Phoenix got 2 inches of rain since Wednesday night. It’s just the latest storm in what’s been a wet monsoon season in Arizona. All the rain...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More chances for monsoon storms this week!
PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!. Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in, too. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars. Here in the Valley, we'll see our next chance of storms overnight into...
AZFamily
Dozens of flights delayed as Southwest works to restore systems at Sky Harbor following heavy storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Operations are beginning to resume for Southwest Airlines following weather-related problems Thursday morning at Phoenix Sky Harbor, but there are still dozens of flights delayed from a few minutes to even longer. Some have even been canceled. A CNN correspondent who happened to be at...
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes northbound lanes of Loop 303 in Surprise
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
AZFamily
Part of roof collapses at Bashas’ store in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley has been evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning. According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.
Rare 'triple-dip' La Niña likely this winter
A rare 'triple-dip' La Niña could mean warmer and drier weather across Arizona this winter. La Niña happens when the waters along the equator west of Peru are cooler than average.
AZFamily
More rain on the way for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
KTAR.com
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
KTAR.com
Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley
PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
12news.com
Vulnerability, not humidity, makes Arizona's extreme heat more lethal, research shows
ARIZONA, USA — Monsoon brings rain, dust and heat to the Valley's desert, but another type of temperature also rises during the rainy season. The severity of what Valley dwellers call "monsoon mugginess" can be measured with wet-bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which measures heat stress on humans by combining multiple weather conditions, like dry air temperature, humidity and cloud cover. If WGBT gets too high, the human body can't physically cool itself, resulting in heat-related illnesses and deaths.
