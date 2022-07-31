ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift's jet emitted more CO2 than any other celebrity jet so far this year. Her team says it's not all her fault.

By Hannah Getahun
 5 days ago
Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

  • An analysis found Taylor Swift's jet emitted more CO2 than any other celebrity jet so far this year.
  • The jet's CO2 emissions total around 1,200 times more emissions than the average person's annual emissions — 7 metric tons.
  • Swift's team defended her by saying that she often loans out her jet to other people.

Taylor Swift's jet emits more carbon dioxide than any other celebrity's jet but her team says she shouldn't take all the blame.

A recent study from Yard, a digital marketing firm, found Swift's jet has emitted 8,293 metric tons of CO2 so far this year — over 1,200 metric tons more than the jet of the runner-up, Floyd Mayweather.

The study used data from the @CelebJets Twitter account , which tracks the trips of celebrities. The account showed Swift's jet has taken 170 trips this year. Her shortest flight was 36 minutes.

The emissions are nearly 1,200 times the average person's total yearly emissions, the study notes.

Swift flies in a 2009 Dassault Falcon 7X, which she purchased in 2012, according to TMZ.

Dassault Falcon 7X plane, similar to the one Taylor Swift flies

Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The singer's team came to the singer's defense in a statement to E! News, saying that the flights were not all her fault.

"Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," Swift's spokesperson told E! News. "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

Some of the other high-emission offenders include Jay-Z, A-Rod, Blake Shelton, and Steven Spielberg.

Celebrities have been receiving backlash for their short private flights amid the climate crisis. Aviation-related emissions only make up three percent of the US greenhouse gas emissions, the EPA reported, but planes in general produce more emissions during one flight than many people do in a year. Private jets produce more emissions per passenger because there are usually fewer people traveling in them.

CO2 released into the atmosphere one of the main drivers of the current climate crisis. The gas creates a greenhouse effect that traps heat on earth, altering its climate patterns and inducing extreme weather events.

Kylie Jenner recently sparked backlash after she posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram with her boyfriend Travis Scott and their two private jets.

Drake also received backlash for his short and frequent private jet trip and tried to defend himself by saying that the flights did not have passengers.

Read the original article on Insider

