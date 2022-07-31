ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spain confirms country’s second monkeypox death in as many days

By Irie Sentner
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Two people in Spain have died from monkeypox.

The Spanish Health Ministry on Saturday reported the country’s second death from the outbreak in as many days, marking the first fatalities in Europe and joining Brazil as the second country with fatalities outside Africa.

The death came one week after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency .

The ministry confirmed that both deaths were among young men. The vast majority of infections in the US and Europe have occurred among men who have sex with men, but health officials have stressed that anyone can catch and transmit the virus.

Also known as orthopoxvirus, the illness can be transmitted through bodily fluids or close bodily contact with the pus-filled lesions of a patient, as well as contact with respiratory secretions, according to the CDC . Symptoms usually clear up in a matter of weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWyAk_0gz8nZtt00
A health professional administers a vaccine against monkeypox to a 41-year-old in Barcelona, Spain.
Francisco Seco/AP

On Friday, the Spanish Health Ministry said the country’s total infection count had reached 4,298, the highest in Europe, though only 120 required hospitalization. Spanish health authorities plan to administer 5,300 vaccines, an amount Spanish healthcare workers decry as far too low.

The worldwide vaccine rollout has faced widespread criticism for offering too few jabs too slowly, as well as concerns for the inequities faced by African countries, which have battled the virus for decades, as wealthier nations race to buy up limited stocks.

The US Centers for Disease Control had confirmed 22,485 infections globally, including 5,189 in the US, as of Friday. Only Montana, Vermont and Wyoming have remained free of cases since the outbreak began. New York leads the US with 1,345 confirmed cases, including 1,289 in the five boroughs .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5CaJ_0gz8nZtt00
There have been three deaths believed to be caused by monkeypox outside of Africa.
Francisco Seco/AP

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday night declared the spread a “disaster emergency” in the state. Mayor Eric Adams followed with a declaration of a public health emergency late Saturday.

With Post wires.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
TheStreet

Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week

Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy