Forever young, beautiful and scandal-free: The rise of South Korea's virtual influencers

www.cnn.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin
Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion: I called out Lizzo and Beyonce for song lyrics. They actually heard me
Disability advocate Hannah Diviney reached out separately to Lizzo and Beyonce over ableist slurs in their music and was pleased when both pop divas removed the offending language. The empowering interaction showed what can happen when a music superstar hears you, she writes.
Seen On Instagram, Bought On Amazon: 35 On-Trend Finds
Instagram is more than just how you can easily filter your photos now. It's also the place where you can find almost anything! I'm not even kidding – think about it – have you ever thought of buying something from an Instagram pic? We all do this – save a pic from Instagram to remind us of the next shopping spree. So we've compiled a list of 35 Instagram-worthy products you can find on Amazon.
Little Known Products Getting A Lot of Hype Recently
Nowadays, it seems as if everyone is starting to get exposed to the same viral products on their FYP or Instagram, leading to everyone and their mother purchasing the same things. It's time to stand out in the crowd and invest in the most hyped-up products that are just starting to get their exposure. After digging deep, it is officially time to reveal the hottest, most wanted items that everyone will discuss in the upcoming weeks. Kitchen items that will make your life ten times easier and dresses that will make your whole body look snatched are just some of the products, to name a few. Don't forget to check out the beach essentials, home decor, and accessory options that are also waiting for you down below.
People Are Sharing The TV Shows That Actually Had A Good Ending, And Now I Want To Rewatch All These Shows
Here's hoping the Better Call Saul finale is as good as the Breaking Bad one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pelosi visits Japan after Taiwan trip sparked outsized military drills by Beijing
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet Japanese officials in Tokyo on Friday, following a visit to Taiwan that Beijing answered with unprecedented military drills and missile launches including five that landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Your Friends Won't Believe You Got These 35 Finds On Amazon
Amazon is chock-full of good finds, be it fashion or homeware, that your friends won't believe you had shipped via Prime to your front door. Whether you're looking for affordable dupes of high-end items or just the next trendy item from TikTok, you can get it at Amazon. We've rounded up our top picks of finds we think people would be surprised to find out you bought from the major retailer. Whether it's a matching set for a go to night out outfit or a set of colorful wine glasses, this list is full of lots of finds varying amongst budgets and styles.
US jury to decide if Twitter worker spied for Saudi royals
Jurors in a San Francisco court on Thursday began mulling the fate of a former Twitter worker accused of taking bribes from Saudi Arabia to help unmask its critics on the platform. Chuang conceded that Abouammo did violate Twitter employee rules by not telling the San Francisco-based company that he had received $100,000 in cash and a watch valued at more than $40,000 from someone close to the Saudi crown prince.
If You're Looking To Make Life A Little Easier, You're Not Going To Want To Miss These Products
So many people out there opt for the easy route – and that’s okay. In fact, we’ve come up with 39 products that, in various ways, make tasks easier and faster, or accomplish multiple things at once. These include kitchen gadgets for automatic food prep, organizers and caddies, as well as personal care products that should speed up your routine. Whichever category you choose, you should find solutions to everyday inconveniences that you haven’t even considered.
35 Home Products That Will Make Your Guests Jealous
So many excellent home decor items are available today; where do you start? It can be so overwhelming. You see pictures of incredible homes and wish you could buy all of their products - but it's impossible. Where can you find a selection of products that suit all budgets, tastes, and styles? We've put together a list of 35 home products that will make your guests jealous of your home.
From Canada to Tahiti: 7 of the best ways to spend Delta SkyMiles
Whether you're looking to fly to Canada or Tahiti, Delta SkyMiles can help you do so for a fraction of the price. Here are seven of the best ways you can use your Delta SkyMiles.
Hollywood Minute: 'Joker' sequel due in 2024
The ‘Joker’ sequel lands an auspicious debut date, and the stars of ‘Wedding Season’ talk tradition vs. online dating. David Daniel reports.
Lady Gaga confirms she will star in 'Joker' sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix
It's hard to keep a poker face with this "Joker" sequel news. Gaga revealed in a musical teaser that the new film is slated to be released October 4, 2024.
China fires missiles near Taiwan in live-fire drills as PLA encircles island
China fired multiple missiles toward waters near northeastern and southwestern Taiwan on Thursday, the island's Defense Ministry said, as Beijing makes good on its promise that Taipei will pay a price for hosting US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
'Prey' sends the 'Predator' franchise back in time to hunt for cheaper thrills on Hulu
For those who remember the original "Predator," the alien hunter's code of conduct -- only using the weapons and force required to make things sporting -- helps mightily when trying to fight it. Even so, "Prey" represents an odd if refreshingly spare addition to the franchise, giving a coming-of-age spin to a faceoff that can't help but feel like a serious mismatch.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1