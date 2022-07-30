Northern California wildfire exacerbated by weather, causing significant growth

www.cnn.com
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
Simulation shows tsunami waves as high as 42 feet could hit Seattle in minutes should a major earthquake occur on the Seattle Fault
A simulation released by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) shows the impact of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on the Seattle Fault.
Two Northern California campers go missing in national forest — one found dead
A Northern California man remains missing days after his camping companion, a 14-year-old whose father was the man’s close friend, was found dead by an embankment in Plumas National Forest. Christopher Stephenson, a 57-year-old man, remains missing after he was first reported missing during a camping trip near the...
'Everything's gone': Northern California fire tears through homes
Burning across challenging terrain and fanned by winds, a Northern California fire exploded Thursday afternoon south of Redding in Shasta County, triggering evacuations and destroying homes in the community of Anderson.
Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline
July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
She seemed like an elderly Sacramento landlady. Dorothea Puente was actually a serial killer.
"She served as a living illustration of the notion that one cannot judge a book by its cover."
Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell
HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell. According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal...
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
Southern California earthquake shakes Kern County area
July 15 (UPI) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Ridgecrest area of southern California near Kern County Thursday night, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake struck about 6:20 p.m., PDT, about 8 miles northeast of Ridgecrest at a depth of about 4 miles,...
Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'
Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
Inside the remote California county where the far right took over: ‘Civility went out the window’
In Shasta county the pandemic intensified political divisions, and many officials quit or were pushed out amid bitter tensions
sciencealert.com
Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir
A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
Hoover dam explosion: here’s what just happened at the iconic landmark
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Giant Wave Crashes Into Hawaii Condos Amid 'Historic' Conditions
In the viral video, a large wave can be seen crashing over a set of condos as onlookers watched.
natureworldnews.com
Las Vegas Thunderstorm Leaves Hotel Parking Flooded, Dry Weather to Come for Next Ten days
After a severe thunderstorm that caused flooding in some areas of the city on July 14, the parking lot of a hotel in Las Vegas erupted with water. There have been reports of rainwater entering a parking lot at the LINQ hotel on Thursday afternoon. This comes after more than a hundred days of dry weather.
As many as 500 homeless people died in Phoenix area in first half of 2022
Almost 10% of deaths were homicides while number of unsheltered people in Maricopa county has at least tripled since 2016
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
Montana: grizzly bear killed woman in ‘predatory attack’, officials say
Bear dragged Leah Davis Lokan, 65, out of her tent and killed her near Ovando last summer
