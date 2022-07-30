New York becomes second major US city to declare health emergency over monkeypox

www.cnn.com
Rob G
4d ago
Next thing ya know they'll be hauling *infected people of to *camps...👀👀👀That's right... they already built those before any disease was made publicly aware? 🤔🤔🤔Anyone else thinking this was intentionally planned???
Reply(20)
172
Steven Johnson
4d ago
Democrats on the mask train again. run home and lock your doors and get a 1000 shots that don't work. Democrats areas trying to start the panic train.
Reply(4)
72
Steel Eagle
4d ago
As last as the Democrats are in office,there will ALWAYS be a National Crises around election time.It's part of their way to distract the election.
Reply(6)
60
Dr. Fauci says pandemic fatigue from even the most cautious people is making it hard to contain the BA.5 subvariant
Editor's Note:The headline has been tweaked with a fresher angle and a new picture to replace the stock photo. More has also been added to the copy to avoid making the story too clickbaity.
Bloomberg
Biden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency
The US government will once again extend the Covid-19 public health emergency, continuing measures that have given millions of Americans special access to health insurance and telehealth services. The Department of Health and Human Services has repeatedly renewed the emergency since it was originally declared in January 2020, with the...
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
Nursing home to stop discharging patients after deaths
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A nursing home run by the city of San Francisco will stop discharging patients as part of a federally-mandated closure plan after at least four patients died within days or weeks of being moved from Laguna Honda Hospital, officials said. In April, the federal Centers...
New York State Health Commissioner Declares Monekypox An ‘Imminent Threat To Public Health’
New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett has declared monkeypox an “imminent threat to public health.” ABC News reports that “local health departments engaged in [monkeypox] response and prevention activities will be able to access additional State reimbursement.”. To address the concerns of Bassett and other...
Expert on civil wars says the US is heading toward insurgency — the 21st-century version of civil war
An expert on political violence warned the US could be headed toward a modern-day civil war. Barbara F. Walter told The Washington Post the US is displaying predictive behaviors for conflict. She said the US is poised for an insurgency, which is more decentralized. An expert in political violence says...
Friction between Biden and Pelosi spills into public over speaker's Taiwan trip
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Cartels are poisoning Americans at record rates: DEA administrator
Jul. 15, 2022 - 06:03 - DEA administrator Anne Milgram says the drugs being seized along the border are a 'different and deadlier' threat than ever seen before.
Medical News Today
How long do eggs stay fresh?
In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
How Biden Is Impacting SNAP in 2022
On June 6, 2019, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported some welcome news regarding America's largest anti-hunger initiative. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rolls had...
CNET
COVID Cases Are Rising: How to Order Your 16 Free COVID-19 Test Kits Now
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases rise across the US and President Joe Biden tests positive, more experts fear that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is leading to yet another wave of COVID infections. More than one in two Americans live in areas where the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention are now urging people to wear masks to reduce transmission of the virus.
Most millennials, especially Latinos and Black people, are staying close to home. What does that mean for economic opportunity?
More than two-thirds of young adults in the United States live close to the homes they grew up in, a new Census Bureau and Harvard University study found, with Latinos, Black people and those from low-income families who left home only moving a short distance away. According to one of...
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Infections in Mississippi are first signs that a type of deadly bacteria from the tropics is now living in the US
Climate change may have made the Gulf coast more hospitable to the bacteria. The risk of getting sick is low, but infection can be fatal.
White House punts on migrants bused to DC: GOP 'using' them as 'political pawns'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Thursday that southern border Republican officials busing migrants to cities on the East Coast are "using" them as a "political tool."
Biden is still testing positive for Covid and has a bit of a 'loose cough,' his doctor says
President Joe Biden continues to test positive for Covid-19 and now has a bit of a "loose cough" as he experiences a rebound case of the virus, his doctor said Monday.
MedicalXpress
Nearly half of all states have now passed laws limiting authority to respond to public health emergencies
Newly updated data released today by the Temple University Center for Public Health Law Research on LawAtlas.org captures details of laws in 21 states that establish new limits on executive authority to act in response to public health emergencies. "Since January 2021, 21 states have passed new laws restricting public...
NPR
The next round of COVID vaccine boosters may be widely available earlier than expected.
Yeah. The new versions of the vaccine are being designed to protect against the latest, more transmissible variants of coronavirus. The Biden administration is trying to make them available as early as September. FADEL: NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us now. Good morning, Rob. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Good morning,...
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
