City Council Refers Food and Beverage Tax Modifications to Voters
In a five to one decision, Ashland City Council approved the second reading of Ordinance 3212 as well as Resolution 2022-23 at the business meeting last night. The lone dissenting vote was Councilor Gina DuQuenne. Ordinance 3212 extends the sunset date of the FBT from 2030 to 2035, and changes...
Councilors Rip Planning Department
The Croman Mill site remediation came under scrutiny at the City Council business meeting last night. You can view the agenda item here. “The former mill site consists of approximately 70-acres and was home to planning and sawmill operations for 62 years, from 1934 – 1996. At the time that mill operations were abandoned, the property contained an abundance of decommissioned equipment, construction materials and piles of debris and organic material from log decks. The property owners began preparing the site for development by clearing the equipment, materials and buildings after the Croman Mill District Plan was adopted by the City in 2010.
City Council Authorizes $700k for New Fire Engine
The Ashland City Council considered and authorized an emergency expenditure of $700,000 to procure a replacement primary fire engine for Fire Station #1. They also approved a supplemental budget resolution authorizing that change to the budget. According to City Manager Joe Lessard, the current primary engine is undergoing repairs, which...
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 4
On August 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market were located, seized, and destroyed. A semi-automatic firearm was also seized while one adult male was detained, identified, and interviewed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and unpermitted electrical installations (significant fire hazard). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Rejoining a landscape: Southern Oregon coalition moves forward with I-5 wildlife crossings
One morning in late March, Charlie Schelz, an ecologist with the Bureau of Land Management, hiked across a steel railroad bridge that spans Interstate 5 near Siskiyou Summit, four-and-a-half miles from the Oregon-California border. Gravel crunched under his feet as a ceaseless river of cars and trucks roared below. At the end of the bridge, Schelz set down his backpack and unlocked the cable that secured a trail camera to a tree.
Lithia Park Wildfire Stopped by Quick Response
At 11:38 p.m. last night, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park between the playground and the bandshell. Ashland Fire & Rescue responded with two structural engines and two brush engines under the command of Battalion Chief Lance Menold. Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters also assisted Ashland. The fire burned approximately one-half acre of grass and brush between Ashland Creek and Pioneer Road above. Crews from Jackson County Fire District 5 were called to assist but weren’t needed once the fire was knocked down. One Ashland Parks building was directly threatened along with homes above.
Bargains by the Water: 5 Lakefront Homes Priced Below $300K
If you've ever dreamed about an affordable waterfront getaway, we have great news: Lakeside homes are available for way less than the nationwide median list price of $450,000. In fact, we've found five such residences priced below $300,000. Of course, these waterfront properties don't exactly evoke the ritzy beaches of...
August 4, 2022
Ashland evacuation center closes for all the right reasons
Ashland, Or. — It is always a positive when an evacuation shelter has to close because it's no longer needed. This is the case for the Ashland evacuation shelter, but before they closed the shelter staff made sure everyone had a plan. “We do a really good job of...
Some McKinney Fire evacuation orders downgraded
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Some evacuation orders in Siskiyou County, west of Yreka, have been downgraded to evacuation warnings. The Siskiyou County OES said the zones in the area of Yreka and Hawkinsville have been downgraded and people who live there can return home. The following areas are listed below:
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
Oregon sees year’s first unhealthy air day, as research tracks dramatic rise in wildfire smoke
Wildfires in Oregon have been burning more acres than usual in recent years, causing longer stretches of poor air quality in the state, new research finds. The study by Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, which operates air-monitoring stations around the state, found that central and southern Oregon cities such as Bend, Klamath Falls and Medford neared or broke records in 2021 for the number of smoky days considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as the elderly, pregnant women, young children and people with lung or respiratory disease.
McKinney Fire near California-Oregon border explodes to 51,648 acres, evacuations ordered
Over 100 homes were ordered evacuated and authorities were warning people to be on high alert. The McKinney Fire is now the largest wildfire of the season in California, surpassing the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.
California fire death toll rises to 4; McKinney wildfire remains out of control near Oregon border
YREKA, Calif. — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route...
