Kentucky State

Flash flooding threat continues through early Tuesday

By BRANDON LAWSON
wchstv.com
 5 days ago
wchstv.com

Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
wchstv.com

Flood recovery efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky as heat wave moves in

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WCHS) — As the sun beat down on the hottest day of the recovery process so far in Eastern Kentucky, cooling shelters have opened for flood victims. At the same time, many home owners, volunteers and business owners were still hard at work outdoors trying to clean up what they can.
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
wchstv.com

Governor: Kentucky dodges more rain, but warns of rising temperatures

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said the eastern part of the state luckily dodged more heavy rain Monday, but warned of incoming heat as residents work to recover from devastating floods. Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the region didn’t receive the heavy rain that was...
