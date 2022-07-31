Flash flooding threat continues through early Tuesday

wchstv.com
WTRF
Showers and storms arrive in West Virginia and Ohio this evening
Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
WDTV
Flood watch in effect for most of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A flood watch for many West Virginia counties and most of NCWV went into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The flood watch will remain in effect through Sunday evening. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are included in the watch:. Barbour. Boone.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
wchstv.com
Flood recovery efforts continue in Eastern Kentucky as heat wave moves in
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WCHS) — As the sun beat down on the hottest day of the recovery process so far in Eastern Kentucky, cooling shelters have opened for flood victims. At the same time, many home owners, volunteers and business owners were still hard at work outdoors trying to clean up what they can.
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
wchstv.com
Governor: Kentucky dodges more rain, but warns of rising temperatures
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said the eastern part of the state luckily dodged more heavy rain Monday, but warned of incoming heat as residents work to recover from devastating floods. Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the region didn’t receive the heavy rain that was...
wchstv.com
Beshear: At least two people still missing in Kentucky flooding; death toll stands at 37
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said at least two people who have been reported missing following historic flooding are still unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky State Police have not been able to locate two people who have been reported to them as missing, all of which are in Breathitt County.
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
mprnews.org
Overnight storms knock out power to thousands across Minnesota
Minnesota utilities were reporting about 40,000 homes and businesses without power early Wednesday, in the wake of severe storms that barreled across parts of the state overnight. Those storms brought wind gusts as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. Other wind reports...
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
wtae.com
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
wchstv.com
'This is by far the worst I've seen it,' Mingo County resident says of flooding
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As Kentucky copes with terrible flooding, parts of West Virginia also were getting hammered Monday. Mingo County was hit hard by heavy rains, left with nowhere to go, but into people’s yards and homes. Water rushed through the streets in Chattaroy. In Delbarton,...
AOL Corp
Kentucky flood survivors say there were warnings but no time to escape the nighttime deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
wchstv.com
National Guard, state leaders assist flood victims in Eastern Ky. using helicopters
HAZARD, Ky. (WCHS) — One week after devastating floods left a path of destruction across Eastern Kentucky, some places are still unreachable. Today, Eyewitness News was on board a Blackhawk helicopter with the Kentucky National Guard as it delivered flood recovery items. Some Kentucky lawmakers, such as Senate President...
Twin Cities at risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon
The sky could get a bit unruly Sunday afternoon as a threat of severe thunderstorms exists in central and eastern Minnesota, including in the Twin Cities metro area. "Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front later today over east-central Minnesota, and move eastward into west-central Wisconsin this evening. Some of the storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds the main hazard," says the National Weather Service.
cbs17
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia sees slight increase in COVID hospitalizations, infections
CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations slightly increased again in the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department in its Wednesday morning pandemic update reported 349 people were in a hospital, 186 of those unvaccinated, up 12 from 337...
WLWT 5
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
