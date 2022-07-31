Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing

www.klkntv.com
klkntv.com
“A holiday for the town of Wilber”: Young dancers prepare for Czech Days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- People from out of town are always impressed at what a community of 2,000 can put together each year, and the Czech dancers are a big part of that. Sheryl Kastanek and Dirk Altman have been teaching the dancers in Wilber for over 30 years now. Dirk teaches the senior group and Sheryl takes care of the younger kids.
klkntv.com
Girl receives unexpected birthday present as Omaha zoo’s 1 millionth visitor in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Papillion girl received an unexpected present during a trip to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo for her birthday. Juliana Hunt turned 4 on Thursday and had one request for her mom: to ride the carousel at the zoo. As Jeanina Hunt entered the zoo...
klkntv.com
86-year-old wins two first-place ribbons for gardening at Otoe County Fair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Syracuse woman won two first-place ribbons at the Otoe County Fair for her outstanding gardening at her assisted living community. JoAnne Bates, 86, has spent the last 15 years planting flowers with Gerri Harden, the assisted living manager. Harden expressed how excited Bates gets...
York News-Times
Small Town Vibes celebrated in Exeter
EXETER -- There were definitely “Small Town Vibes” in Exeter last weekend as the village held their annual summer celebration. Instead of just a few select activities, the weekend was packed with fun for the whole family. About a month ago, Exeter resident, Sara Pella decided she wanted...
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
strictly-business.com
Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street
It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
klkntv.com
Nebraska native making his mark on BMX
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska native Jacob Thiem, 21, is a rising star in the sport of BMX. He began riding when he was 7 years old after moving to Kennard, a small town just north of Omaha. Jacob grew up riding bikes with friends every single day during...
klkntv.com
Lincoln libraries offer book sets to teachers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln City Libraries will be offering sets of children’s books for teachers to borrow throughout the upcoming school year. Through the Classroom Loan Bag Program, teachers will be able to check out sets for 15 to 25 students for one to two months at a time.
York News-Times
She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.
When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
klkntv.com
12 Lincoln Fire & Rescue graduates receive their badges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Twelve former recruits gathered at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall on Tuesday to receive their badges and join Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The recruit class, comprising four women and eight men, met the requirements set out by LFR before enduring 19 weeks of training. “The...
klkntv.com
Lincoln YMCA offers help to families as school year starts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The YMCA offered dozens of sports, classes, and more to Lincoln Public School students over the summer, and now they’re offering financial assistance programs for aftercare programs. Executive Director of the Fallbrook YMCA Emmalie Wilcox says they’re gearing up for August 15th at all four of...
klkntv.com
Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
News Channel Nebraska
Brothers show calves from their own cow-calf pairs
SYRACUSE – The senior showman at the Otoe County Fair’s 4-H beef show is partnering with his 12-year-old brother on a cattle operation. Will and Jake Janssen bought seven cow-calf pairs last summer and showed their first calves at the fair this year. Janssen: “Mom and dad helped...
News Channel Nebraska
No-kill Beatrice Humane Society seeing influx of cats, kittens
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of southeast Nebraska’s only no-kill animal shelters. As a result, they often see an influx of animals they take in, and that’s been the case this summer with cats and kittens. In the summer months, Beatrice Humane Society has averaged...
strictly-business.com
Firestone Complete Auto Care Celebrates Opening of Brand New Office and Shop
The Firestone Complete Auto Care (www.firestonecompleteautocare.com) team was joined by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and other members of the community on July 8 to celebrate the opening of their brand new office and shop at 8475 Andermatt Dr. General Manager Josh Krause had the honors of cutting the ribbon and the team gave guests tours of the new digs.
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
WOWT
Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town. Now all grown up, the brothers were able to reunite with the family teachers who played a big part in shaping who they are today.
klkntv.com
UNL announces COVID-19 return plans that ditch required testing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced its COVID-19 plans for the upcoming semester early Wednesday morning. The fall semester is set to begin on August 22nd, less than three weeks from now. However, there are a couple of things you’ll no longer need to worry about.
