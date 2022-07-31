ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, NE

Denton celebrates its 150th birthday with games, food trucks and dancing

By Rebecca Heckel
klkntv.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.klkntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

“A holiday for the town of Wilber”: Young dancers prepare for Czech Days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- People from out of town are always impressed at what a community of 2,000 can put together each year, and the Czech dancers are a big part of that. Sheryl Kastanek and Dirk Altman have been teaching the dancers in Wilber for over 30 years now. Dirk teaches the senior group and Sheryl takes care of the younger kids.
WILBER, NE
York News-Times

Small Town Vibes celebrated in Exeter

EXETER -- There were definitely “Small Town Vibes” in Exeter last weekend as the village held their annual summer celebration. Instead of just a few select activities, the weekend was packed with fun for the whole family. About a month ago, Exeter resident, Sara Pella decided she wanted...
EXETER, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Denton, NE
Denton, NE
Lifestyle
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
News Channel Nebraska

Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival

BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
WILBER, NE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Lincoln For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Lincoln for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Lincoln has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
LINCOLN, NE
strictly-business.com

Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street

It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska native making his mark on BMX

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska native Jacob Thiem, 21, is a rising star in the sport of BMX. He began riding when he was 7 years old after moving to Kennard, a small town just north of Omaha. Jacob grew up riding bikes with friends every single day during...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Localevent#Local Life#Street Dance#Festival
klkntv.com

Lincoln libraries offer book sets to teachers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln City Libraries will be offering sets of children’s books for teachers to borrow throughout the upcoming school year. Through the Classroom Loan Bag Program, teachers will be able to check out sets for 15 to 25 students for one to two months at a time.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

She paid movers over $1,000 to relocate to Lincoln. They never showed up.

When 24-year-old Lauren Vlach traded the country music, barbecue and cowboy boots of Tennessee for the rolling Great Plains, she was nervous. Nashville is nearly 750 miles from Lincoln. The distance posed a challenge in getting her personal belongings moved safely and affordably. As a first-time mover, she wanted to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

12 Lincoln Fire & Rescue graduates receive their badges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Twelve former recruits gathered at the Lincoln Firefighters Reception Hall on Tuesday to receive their badges and join Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The recruit class, comprising four women and eight men, met the requirements set out by LFR before enduring 19 weeks of training. “The...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln YMCA offers help to families as school year starts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The YMCA offered dozens of sports, classes, and more to Lincoln Public School students over the summer, and now they’re offering financial assistance programs for aftercare programs. Executive Director of the Fallbrook YMCA Emmalie Wilcox says they’re gearing up for August 15th at all four of...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Brothers show calves from their own cow-calf pairs

SYRACUSE – The senior showman at the Otoe County Fair’s 4-H beef show is partnering with his 12-year-old brother on a cattle operation. Will and Jake Janssen bought seven cow-calf pairs last summer and showed their first calves at the fair this year. Janssen: “Mom and dad helped...
News Channel Nebraska

No-kill Beatrice Humane Society seeing influx of cats, kittens

BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of southeast Nebraska’s only no-kill animal shelters. As a result, they often see an influx of animals they take in, and that’s been the case this summer with cats and kittens. In the summer months, Beatrice Humane Society has averaged...
BEATRICE, NE
strictly-business.com

Firestone Complete Auto Care Celebrates Opening of Brand New Office and Shop

The Firestone Complete Auto Care (www.firestonecompleteautocare.com) team was joined by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and other members of the community on July 8 to celebrate the opening of their brand new office and shop at 8475 Andermatt Dr. General Manager Josh Krause had the honors of cutting the ribbon and the team gave guests tours of the new digs.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UNL announces COVID-19 return plans that ditch required testing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced its COVID-19 plans for the upcoming semester early Wednesday morning. The fall semester is set to begin on August 22nd, less than three weeks from now. However, there are a couple of things you’ll no longer need to worry about.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy