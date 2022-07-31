Olmsted County's 'Waste-to-Energy' facility celebrates 35 years with open house tours

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over the stabbing of three people in Freeborn County. CK Kyle Kasio, 26 of Albert Lea, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. Police say he stabbed three people on May 16. Court documents state two males were stabbed while sleeping at an apartment in the 200 block of E. Main Street. Both of those victims were stabbed in the chest. A third male stabbing victim was found in the 100 block of William Street W.

