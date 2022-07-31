Olmsted County's 'Waste-to-Energy' facility celebrates 35 years with open house tours

www.kimt.com
Related
KIMT
City Council approves updated 125 Live Agreement, upgrades expected to come to the fitness center
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council approved its update five year agreement with 125 Live on Monday. The updated agreement sets financial boundaries for funding from the city for the next five years, as well as other operating conditions. Two new items that were added to the updated agreement includes the...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Toward Zero Deaths initiative results in 196 speeding citations, up 100 over 2021
The Toward Zero Deaths initiative resulted in 196 speeding citations in Olmsted County, up 100 from 2021. A 24-year-old man was arrested for going 130 in a 55-mph zone and said he was trying to show off to his four teenage passengers. An 18-year-old man who was going 111 in...
KIMT
Byron High School holds groundbreaking for new projects
BYRON, Minn.- New construction projects are coming to the Byron School District. Today a ground breaking was held at Byron High School for some of them. In the future, students and staff can expect more additions to Byron High School. This 44 million dollar project will bring additional classrooms to the school, a new 850-seat auditorium, and a new athletic facility on the campus.
KIMT
Family receives outpour of community support after a house fire in Northwest Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A house fire in Northwest Rochester Monday evening leaves a family with almost nothing.. but an outpour of support from the community. The Meister family, who lived in the home of 16 years, were out for a walk Monday evening when they got a call from their 14-year old daughter who smelled something burning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMT
Longtime Rochester entrepreneurs honored with Downtown Impact award
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two arts entrepreneurs who helped other Rochester businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic have been given the Rochester Downtown Alliance’s (RDA) Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award. Shawn and Michelle Fagan of Fagan Studios were recognized Monday at RDA’s annual Stakeholder Appreciation Night. “In the face...
KIMT
One year after unsettling event, Olmsted County Fair ups security, sees no arrests
ROCHESTER, Minn. - What a difference a year makes. A year after the Olmsted County Fair was riddled with juvenile fights and disturbances, the 2022 fair went off with a hitch when it comes to public safety. The week-long event even ended without any arrests. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office...
KIMT
Everything you need to know in Olmsted County before heading to the polls next Tuesday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is gearing up for the state primary and special elections Tuesday, August 9th. If you haven't already, there is still time to register. You can even register at the same time as you vote on election day in Minnesota, or register as part of the absentee process. There are several ways to register.
KIMT
RST to receive nearly $1M from US Department of Transportation
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester International Airport will receive nearly $1M from the US Department of Transportation to improve air service. The department announced Wednesday that it will give out $16.9M in grants to help smaller communities, and that includes Rochester, which will receive $850,000. The grant will be used to recruit new nonstop service to a western hub from RST.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Fire damages Rochester home Monday evening
ROCHESTER, Minn. – No one was injured in a Rochester house fire Monday evening. Just after 8 pm, firefighters were called to the 1110 block of Knoll Court NW. Battalion Chief 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 3, Engine 4, and Truck 42 all responded. Crews arrived at the scene to see fire coming from the roof on the rear side of the house.
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is set over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Olmsted County. Mark Anthony Sanford, 37 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree damage to property and fifth-degree drug possession. Sanford was arrested on June 27 in the 3800 block of Broadway...
KIMT
Austin man sent to prison for selling meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling methamphetamine to a law enforcement informant is sending a Mower County man to prison. Joseph Perry White, 36 of Austin, was arrested in September 2021 and charged with first-degree sale of drugs. He was accused of selling 27.807 grams of meth to a confidential informant in November 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
Trial set over triple stabbing in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over the stabbing of three people in Freeborn County. CK Kyle Kasio, 26 of Albert Lea, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. Police say he stabbed three people on May 16. Court documents state two males were stabbed while sleeping at an apartment in the 200 block of E. Main Street. Both of those victims were stabbed in the chest. A third male stabbing victim was found in the 100 block of William Street W.
KIMT
Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
KIMT
Man charged with child endangerment after Howard County pursuit
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Howard County left a sheriff’s deputy stuck in the mud. A 911 call came in around 6:40 pm Wednesday about a stolen vehicle in the 19000 block of Robin Avenue. The caller said a black truck with a trailer full of scrap had been stolen. The caller was following the truck and helped a Howard County sheriff’s deputy locate it.
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty over 2020 cross-border chase
Weston William Zuehl, 39, was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. The Lyle Police Department says a law enforcement officer who knew Zuehl’s license was canceled saw him driving south on Highway 218. Court documents state Zuehl refused to pull over and started a pursuit that crossed the state line and forced another vehicle off the road to avoid a collision.
KIMT
Meet RCTC's new head football coach: Terrence Isaac
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Community and Technical College football team has a new head coach, Terrence Isaac. He coached at Vermillion just last year and is very familiar with the conference. He also played after at Vermillion. The RCTC Yellowjackets face Vermillion in their season opener. Head Coach Terrence...
Comments / 0