Effective: 2022-08-04 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for portions of southern Kane County, including Buckskin Gulch. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: South Central Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Kane County through 645 PM MDT At 554 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles north of House Rock, or 21 miles east of Kanab, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Kane County. This includes US Route 89 between mile markers 37 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

GARFIELD COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO