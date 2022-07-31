Community Support For Family Of Fallen Edmond Officer

www.newson6.com
News On 6
Community Comes Together To Honor Officer & Firefighter Mark Bruning
Family, friends and the first responder community gathered to remember the life of a Guthrie Police Lieutenant taken far too soon. Lieutenant Mark Bruning was found dead inside his home last week. Father, husband, brother are just a few words folks use to describe Mark Bruning. But among all, folks...
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
News On 6
OKC Nonprofit Runs Clothing Drive For Foster Children
An Oklahoma City nonprofit will be helping to provide foster families with clothes and school supplies for their children. Many of us remember picking out that first day of school outfit. It's a big deal, but for the 6,500 Oklahoma children between homes in foster care, getting a new outfit...
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
Stillwater Police Department celebrates birthday of police dog
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Police Department (SPD) is celebrating the 6th birthday of their police dog, Egon. SPD posted videos of Egon on Facebook, saying that he spent the morning in training and at the playground. They also posted a link to K9s4Cops, a nonprofit that helps provide fully-trained...
News On 6
Police Arrest 4 In Connection With Abuse Of 2 Boys
The start of school is around the corner for metro students. Oklahoma City police officials said on Wednesday with the start of school, officers would see an increase of reported child abuse cases. One case currently under investigation started last December with a metro school counselor and resulted in the...
News On 6
Norman Police Department To Conduct SWAT Training On OU Campus
NORMAN, Okla. - Norman Police are doing SWAT training at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Wednesday. The training will start at 8 a.m., and will end around 3 p.m.
Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.
News On 6
Police Release Bodycam Video Of Suspected Kidnapper’s Arrest
A terrified metro mother reported a missing child on Wednesday from a ballpark near Britton Road and the Lake Hefner Parkway. Oklahoma City police said the woman’s 10-year-old son was abducted from the Sandlot ballpark and later arrested Ryan Miller, 39, on one complaint of kidnapping. Police officials said...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
okcfox.com
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
News On 6
Edmond Public Schools Beef Up Security Ahead Of School Year
Students in Edmond head back to class in one week, and administrators are working to assure them they are safe. The security measures are nothing new. Superintendent Dr. Angela Grunewald says some have been in place for years, but following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas she has been answering a lot of questions.
KOCO
Investigation underway after two teenagers shot in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot overnight in Moore. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near Northwest 27th Street and Shields Boulevard. Police told KOCO 5 that one of the teenage boys was shot and ran. He was...
Pratt Tribune
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
News On 6
2 Minors Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Moore
The Moore Police Department (MPD) said two minors were shot and taken to a hospital Wednesday morning. Police said officers were called to a shooting at NW 28th and Nottingham Way between Shields and Santa Fe. One minor was taken to the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
News On 6
True Sky Credit Union Gives Shopping Spree To Deserving Teachers
We all know teachers need help buying school supplies for their classrooms, and with school just around the corner, a few teachers got a shopping spree. “Getting things for my class, you never think about how much it costs but usually we pay for it ourselves,” said Michelle Serjeant, Mustang Elementary school teacher.
KOCO
Father, girlfriend charged with murder of Seminole 3-year-old
SEMINOLE, Okla. — The father and his girlfriend have been charged with the murder of a Seminole 3-year-old New details emerged Monday of the end of a local 3-year-old’s life. His father has now been charged with murder, along with the father’s girlfriend. Several weeks before his...
Drowning victim identified at Lake Eufaula
Officials say it all started when someone reported an abandoned boat in the water.
