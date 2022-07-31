ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Back-to-school bashes set for Sunday in Habersham County

By Joy Purcell
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Qualifying for local council seats ends Friday at Noon

Qualifying for the November 8 special elections in Alto, Clarkesville, and Demorest ends Friday at Noon. The elections are being held to fill four unexpired terms. Carolyn Cabe has qualified to run for the Post 1 Alto Town Council seat. She previously ran for the seat in November but lost to Turner Griffith by one vote: Griffith then resigned in March. There is still no announced candidate for Alto’s Post 5 council seat, previously held by P.J. Huggins. Both elections are to fill unexpired terms through December 31, 2025.
DEMOREST, GA
Habersham United Way campaign kickoff Aug. 6 in Cornelia

On Saturday, August 6, the Habersham County United Way will kick off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign. This year’s kickoff will include an axe throwing tournament (click here to register), activities for children near the Historic Train Depot, and live music in Fender’s Alley. The daylong event, will run...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Stephen Russell Monroe

Stephen Russell Monroe, age 71, of Clayton, formerly of Gainesville, entered heaven Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville. Steve was born in Cobb County to the late Lynn Austin & Melrose Cash Monroe. He owned & operated Steve Monroe Hauling. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
CLAYTON, GA
Madison, GA
Habersham County, GA
Habersham County, GA
Georgia Education
Clarkesville, GA
Georgia State
Habersham County, GA
Cornelia, GA
Georgia Government
Salons donate free haircuts to local school children

Nearly 200 Habersham County school students will benefit from the generosity of ten local salons. The businesses donated vouchers for free haircuts. These vouchers will be made available in the county’s 14 public schools to students who need them. Habersham County Family Connection and Revive Church in Cornelia helped...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Bessie Pearl Free Groves

Bessie Pearl Free Groves, age 92 of Clarkesville, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 01, 2022, following an extended illness. Born in Clarkesville, Georgia on October 19, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Lester Lee, Sr. & Manonia Gragg Free. Bessie was a poultry worker at the Hatchery with Fieldale Farms Corporation where she retired with many years of dedicated service. Most of all, she loved her family unconditionally. In her spare time, Bessie enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and was an avid supporter of the Atlanta Braves.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties

“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
The ACC Commission Puff, Puff, Passes All the Things in Epic Meeting

There’s a lot more to say about Tuesday night’s five-plus hour Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting, but here’s a rundown of how the commission voted on many key issues. Click here for background. The commission approved:. A resolution instructing ACC police to reduce fines for marijuana possession. The...
ATHENS, GA
Churches pitch in to help local families get ready for school

It’s back-to-school week for students across Northeast Georgia and in Habersham, local churches are pitching in to help families prepare. From offering free school supplies and haircuts to providing a final blast of summertime fun, the faith community has stepped up with some much-needed help in these tough economic times.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Davis appointed White County Elections Supervisor

White County has a new election supervisor. The county announced this week that Jody Davis has been hired for the position. White County Manager Mike Renshaw said in a news release Davis will begin his new job on Monday, August 8. Davis has been employed by the Douglas County Board...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure

Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
JASPER, GA
Record in sight for Rabun’s WR Gibson

One of Georgia’s oldest and most impressive state records is under threat this season, and it has been a well-kept secret. Jaden Gibson, a Rabun County senior wide receiver, needs 1,304 receiving yards to break Stan Rome’s record of 4,477 yards set from 1971 to 1973. Gibson had more than 1,800 yards receiving last season.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
Hall Co SO, GBI investigate deaths of three people killed in Buford

Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a 42 year-old mother and her 18 year-old daughter were killed in a home in Buford. A suspect in their murders was shot and killed by deputies after he lunged at them with a knife. The man with the knife is now identified as Thang Duc Doan. He was 51 years old, from Buford. The GBI is investigating.
BUFORD, GA
‘Georgia’s Response to the Holocaust’ exhibit at Clarkesville Library through Aug. 22

There’s an old adage that states, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Poet Maya Angelou put a slightly different spin on it: History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.” Both statements can be aptly applied to the history of the Holocaust. What we don’t remember, study and analyze can be repeated. The history of the Holocaust was seen repeating itself in Bosnia in the early 1990s and has been seen in Russia’s treatment of Ukraine today.
CLARKESVILLE, GA

