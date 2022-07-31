ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelensky urges Donbas residents to evacuate, calls on US to legally recognize Russia as terrorist state

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgYA2_0gz8jtV900
Tweet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged civilians remaining in the easternmost Donbas region of the country to leave as the most intense fighting with Russian forces continues there.

Zelensky said in a statement on Saturday that hundreds of thousands of people remain in the area and refuse to leave but must for their own safety. He said people specifically leaving Donetsk, the province in the Donbas that Russia has focused on capturing since taking the other province of Luhansk earlier this month, will reduce the number of people that the Russian army can kill.

“Therefore, if you have the opportunity, please talk to those who still remain in the combat zones in Donbas,” the statement reads. “Please convince them that it is necessary to leave, especially if they are families with children. If you have the opportunity to help displaced people, do it.”

Zelensky said the government is organizing for a mandatory evacuation from Donetsk, but people need to decide to leave. He said the Ukrainian government will provide full logistical and financial assistance.

“We are not Russia. That is why every life is important for us. And we will use all available opportunities to save as many lives as possible and to limit Russian terror as much as possible,” he said.

Zelensky also called on the world, and specifically the U.S. State Department, to recognize Russia as a terrorist state. He said it would not be just a political gesture but an “effective defense of the free world.”

He said the recognition will cut various political and business ties that Russia has, making it difficult for the state to exist. He said the sooner the recognition is issued, the less evil Russia will be able to inflict.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Wednesday urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Zelensky said terror is Russia’s main weapon at this point in the war, and the main task for every Ukrainian and “defender of freedom and humanity in the world” is to isolate Russia and protect as many as possible from its attacks.

Ukrainian officials warned earlier this month that Russia is preparing for another offensive, with the next target likely the city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk province.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
AFP

Moscow TV protester plays 'Russian roulette' with risky comeback

Marina Ovsyannikova, who denounced Russia's intervention in Ukraine during a live TV broadcast, knew that coming back to Moscow would be akin to playing a game of Russian roulette. In March, Ovsyannikova shot to prominence for interrupting a live TV broadcast to denounce President Vladimir Putin's military intervention in Ukraine. 
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Hill

The Hill

654K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy