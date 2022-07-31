Evacuation shelter opened for Las Vegas residents displaced by storms

www.8newsnow.com
First responders recall water rescue in North Las Vegas wash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A video of a woman being rescued from an underground wash in North Las Vegas has gotten a lot of attention. The video showed the woman hanging onto a pillar while water rushed around her, demonstrating just how dangerous it is to be in there during monsoon season.
NDOT launches new website for 1-515 Project in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a new website is being launched dedicated to the I-515/ Charleston Project. The website will provide updates on lane restrictions, as well as information on construction. It will be updated regularly with traffic impacts and corresponding traffic control measures.
Flood warning issued for Las Vegas valley until Friday evening
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Las Vegas valley, signaling more rain, winds and flooding this monsoon season.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
Clark County taken off ‘high’ COVID-19 community level, CDC reports
Clark County is no longer classified at "high" community level for COVID-19, moving to "medium" in an update today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Monsoon weather continues throughout Las Vegas
Since Thursday the Las Vegas valley has been plagued with severe weather. So far the severe thunderstorms have caused thousands to lose power, knocked over trees, and flooded roadways.
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
‘There was a tree in my room’ residents displaced after uprooted trees damage their homes
Uprooted trees, large amounts of debris, and intense damage to units and houses in the area are what is left behind after storms made their way across the Las Vegas valley.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The case of the missing showgirl statues
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewer John wants to know “What happened to the showgirl statues on Las Vegas Blvd across from The Strat?”. First, some background: When the City of Las Vegas put that fancy arch thingy next to The Strat, they also built a photo opp nearby with an oversized roulette wheel, giant dice and gambling chips – along with two showgirl statues. But a few weeks ago, the showgirls disappeared! So what happened? Did someone complain? Were they kidnapped? It turns out it’s Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thinking BIG about those 25 foot tall showgirls:
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
We Have To Talk About How Las Vegas Flooded!
If you were in Las Vegas this weekend…for a fun getaway…a bachelorette party…a wedding…we are so sorry. Who would ever think a STORM would flood casinos in late July?!. Late last week Las Vegas was hit with a HUGE rain storm which flooded casinos on the Strip and turned streets into rivers.
Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
Woman swept away by flood waters in North Las Vegas rescued
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS)– A woman who was swept away by flood waters was rescued in a wash in North Las Vegas, police said. The rescue was made on July 28, after reports came in of a woman who was being carried away by flood waters near Craig Ranch Park, police said Monday.
Vegas Drives: Tubing at Lake Mead
Looking for some late summer fun? Swimming in the lake is a great way to cool off, but so is tubing. Bruce Nelson of Boating Lake Mead tells Las Vegas Now’s JC Fernandez all about the sport of tubing and tells 8 News Now all about the different types of towables, which can be used by all ages, in this week’s Vegas Drives sponsored by Centennial Hyundai.
Pahrump roads, Spring Mountain speedway impacted by flood
Sunday's monsoon showers saw Nye County residents hard at work cleaning up Monday, including at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club where they were forced to close 9 miles of racetrack.
Heavy road damage reported at Mojave National Preserve following Sundays storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Parts across Nevada and California report major damage as storms continue hitting the area on Sunday. The Mojave National Preserve, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, reported significant damage to some roads across the National park. The park shared a photo on Sunday of...
Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas
When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
Monsoonal rains flood streets and casinos in Las Vegas
Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after monsoonal rain in Las Vegas caused water to cascade from casino ceilings and flooded street intersections across the city this week. Videos posted online showed water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip two days ago. Water also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started sipping in through their sportsbook video wall.
8 Day Accurate Forecast - August 2 2022
Boy paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting discharged …. Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home. WILD VIDEO: Bear breaks into a home in West Hartford. Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and …. Sherry’s Forecast: Tuesday, August 2. Co-working business helps valley residents embrace …. Pasco...
UPDATE: Some 40 people evacuated from southeast valley apartment complex
The Clark County Fire Department has responded to reports of multiple fallen trees near McLeod Drive and Karen Avenue following thunderstorm activity across the Las Vegas valley.
