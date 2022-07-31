ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Evacuation shelter opened for Las Vegas residents displaced by storms

By David Denk
8newsnow.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

First responders recall water rescue in North Las Vegas wash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A video of a woman being rescued from an underground wash in North Las Vegas has gotten a lot of attention. The video showed the woman hanging onto a pillar while water rushed around her, demonstrating just how dangerous it is to be in there during monsoon season.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

NDOT launches new website for 1-515 Project in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that a new website is being launched dedicated to the I-515/ Charleston Project. The website will provide updates on lane restrictions, as well as information on construction. It will be updated regularly with traffic impacts and corresponding traffic control measures.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Evacuation#Volunteers#Disaster Action Team
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – The case of the missing showgirl statues

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Viewer John wants to know “What happened to the showgirl statues on Las Vegas Blvd across from The Strat?”. First, some background: When the City of Las Vegas put that fancy arch thingy next to The Strat, they also built a photo opp nearby with an oversized roulette wheel, giant dice and gambling chips – along with two showgirl statues. But a few weeks ago, the showgirls disappeared! So what happened? Did someone complain? Were they kidnapped? It turns out it’s Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman thinking BIG about those 25 foot tall showgirls:
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

We Have To Talk About How Las Vegas Flooded!

If you were in Las Vegas this weekend…for a fun getaway…a bachelorette party…a wedding…we are so sorry. Who would ever think a STORM would flood casinos in late July?!. Late last week Las Vegas was hit with a HUGE rain storm which flooded casinos on the Strip and turned streets into rivers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
8newsnow.com

Woman swept away by flood waters in North Las Vegas rescued

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS)– A woman who was swept away by flood waters was rescued in a wash in North Las Vegas, police said. The rescue was made on July 28, after reports came in of a woman who was being carried away by flood waters near Craig Ranch Park, police said Monday.
8newsnow.com

Vegas Drives: Tubing at Lake Mead

Looking for some late summer fun? Swimming in the lake is a great way to cool off, but so is tubing. Bruce Nelson of Boating Lake Mead tells Las Vegas Now’s JC Fernandez all about the sport of tubing and tells 8 News Now all about the different types of towables, which can be used by all ages, in this week’s Vegas Drives sponsored by Centennial Hyundai.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Giant showgirls coming to downtown Las Vegas

When it comes to signs and public art in Las Vegas there's one rule - whatever it is cannot be too big. It's a rule the city government is taking to heart as it prepares to install two 50-foot tall showgirl statues along Las Vegas Blvd. at Main St.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC News

Monsoonal rains flood streets and casinos in Las Vegas

Cleanup efforts continued Saturday after monsoonal rain in Las Vegas caused water to cascade from casino ceilings and flooded street intersections across the city this week. Videos posted online showed water pouring from ceilings at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood resorts on the Las Vegas Strip two days ago. Water also swamped the carpet at the Circa Resort & Casino after rain started sipping in through their sportsbook video wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

8 Day Accurate Forecast - August 2 2022

Boy paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting discharged …. Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home. WILD VIDEO: Bear breaks into a home in West Hartford. Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and …. Sherry’s Forecast: Tuesday, August 2. Co-working business helps valley residents embrace …. Pasco...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy