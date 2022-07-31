'Like a bomb went off' | Video shows lightning hit tree near Wilkes County home

www.wfmynews2.com
Small plane crash at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem Wednesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A small plane crash occurred at Smith Reynolds Airport Wednesday. There was an incident with a Cessna 310 airplane a little after noon while the plane was landing on Runway 33, which is the airport's longest runway at 6,655 feet. The pilot knew there was an...
I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
1 adult, 4 children injured after vehicle crashes, flips multiple times in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Several people had to be hospitalized after a crash occurred in McDowell County on Tuesday evening, leaving at least two with serious injuries. McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says a single vehicle flipped multiple times around 5:08 p.m. on Aug. 2 at...
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
One dead after apartment complex shooting in Forsyth County early Wednesday
RURAL HALL, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened at an apartment complex. Deputies received a call about a shooting at Woodbriar Apartments around 12:11 a.m. Wednesday. They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot and another person...
Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the...
1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Troutman man charged with shooting that damaged house, vehicle
A Troutman man was charged after shots were fired at a house and vehicle late last week. Dallas Johnson Norman, 47, of Scotsman Drive, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, injury to real property and injury to personal property. A magistrate set bond at $2,500. He is scheduled for his first appearance in Iredell County District Court on Sept. 6.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after argument leads to shooting at Rural Hall apartment, sheriff’s office says
RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found someone who had been shot in […]
Missing Mitchell County pregnant woman, boyfriend reported missing were camping, detective says
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — **UPDATE**. A detective with the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office says the woman and her boyfriend were camping and didn't let anyone know. They were found safe Monday night. Original story:. An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her...
One dead, all northbound lanes close in I-77 wreck
NCDOT is reporting all lanes are closed as of 2:40 p.m. and are expecting those lanes will remain closed until around 6:10 p.m.
Earthquake shakes NC near Blowing Rock & Boone
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Watauga County, North Carolina Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred just over three miles north and northeast of the village of Blowing Rock. The USGS places the point of origin right in between Boone and Blowing Rock right along U.S. Highway […]
‘A dream come true’: Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem to close late August
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bull’s Tavern in Winston-Salem will close at the end of this month, according to the downtown bar’s social media page. “We are going to celebrate these last 30 days,” Danielle Bull wrote on Bull’s Tavern’s Facebook page. “It’s bittersweet but I am so glad the last ten years happened. This has been a dream come true.”
25-year-old man dies in collision near Morganton: Troopers
A 25-year-old woman is dead following a collision over the weekend near Morganton, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
Clarios worker shot dead by coworker at Kernersville facility, deputies say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A worker at a Kernersville business shot and killed a colleague at the facility late Tuesday night, investigators said. The Forsyth County Sheriff's office said deputies were called to Clarios Manufacturing Facility around 11:15 p.m. in reference to the shooting. Right now, the site located off...
Rowan Sheriff investigating road rage shooting involving college student
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 22-year-old Pfeiffer University student says that the driver of a car that he was behind while driving through eastern Rowan County fired several shots at him. According to the report, the incident happened on Thursday, July 29, just before 11 a.m. The student was...
