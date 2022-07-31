ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, NC

'Like a bomb went off' | Video shows lightning hit tree near Wilkes County home

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkes County, NC
Wilkes County, NC
Government
WBTV

Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Miller
kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman man charged with shooting that damaged house, vehicle

A Troutman man was charged after shots were fired at a house and vehicle late last week. Dallas Johnson Norman, 47, of Scotsman Drive, was charged with going armed to the terror of the public, injury to real property and injury to personal property. A magistrate set bond at $2,500. He is scheduled for his first appearance in Iredell County District Court on Sept. 6.
TROUTMAN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Security Camera#Tree#Millers
WJHL

Earthquake shakes NC near Blowing Rock & Boone

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake rattled Watauga County, North Carolina Tuesday. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred just over three miles north and northeast of the village of Blowing Rock. The USGS places the point of origin right in between Boone and Blowing Rock right along U.S. Highway […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy