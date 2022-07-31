Yellow Brick Road Patrons Remember Bar After Building Catches Fire

Customers of a popular Tulsa bar are coming together after a fire destroyed the building.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused Yellow Brick Road pub to catch fire on Friday.

YBR supporters said the place was just as much of a community as it was a bar.

The bartender says the owners are working with the landlord to get a plan for rebuilding.

YBR has a GoFundMe set up on it's Facebook page to help support the staff and say they promise to eventually reopen.