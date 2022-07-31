ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Yellow Brick Road Patrons Remember Bar After Building Catches Fire

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lP5nG_0gz8jh9f00

Customers of a popular Tulsa bar are coming together after a fire destroyed the building.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused Yellow Brick Road pub to catch fire on Friday.

YBR supporters said the place was just as much of a community as it was a bar.

The bartender says the owners are working with the landlord to get a plan for rebuilding.

YBR has a GoFundMe set up on it's Facebook page to help support the staff and say they promise to eventually reopen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjwYZ_0gz8jh9f00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tanker rolls over on Highway 11 in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are working to get a tanker truck upright after it rolled over on State Highway 11 in north Tulsa Thursday afternoon. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said the accident happened in the southbound lanes, and caused the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 244 to close. TFD...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m. Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Greenwood Rising Museum Celebrates One Year In Operation

Aug. 4 marks one year since Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center opened to the public. Starting this weekend, the center will close through August as it prepares for its second year of operations. The center told News On 6 that 64,000 visitors from all over have stopped by.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
Tulsa, OK
Restaurants
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Tulsa, OK — 20 Top Places!

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a great place to start planning your next epic food adventure. This beautiful city, located on the Arkansas River, isn’t just famous for its Art Deco Architecture. It is also a gastronomic hub, with its wide selection of restaurants serving appetizing brunch dishes that will titillate...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman walks away after crashing into semi on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — A woman walked away after crashing into a semi on I-44 overnight, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported. The crash happened on I-44 near 161st East Ave. The woman’s Toyota Corolla was wedged under a semitruck on I-44 westbound. Fire crews had the woman crawl...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartender#Gofundme#Pub#Food Drink#Foodsafety#General Health
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Highway 69 Shut Down Through Pryor For Water Main Break

Construction on a damaged highway through Pryor caused some major backups and headaches on Thursday. A damaged water main shut down Highway 69 for most of the day - all the way from Rocklahoma to Highway 20. Repair crews spend hours picking up the pieces of a damaged highway 69.
PRYOR, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man stabbed during argument in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was stabbed in midtown Tulsa Tuesday night. Tulsa police said the man was stabbed near East 51st Street and South Peoria Avenue just before 11 p.m. Police said a retired firefighter witnessed two men arguing over a bike, and saw...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Family, Friends Remember Longtime City Of Tulsa Leader Dwain Midget

Family and friends are remembering a longtime City of Tulsa leader who passed away Tuesday night. Mayor Bynum said Dwain Midget was "a true Tulsa success story." He started working for the city at the age of 18 doing a summer job as a trash collector. He then earned his law degree and worked his way through the ranks of city government and was assistant to several mayors.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Search For 2 Serial Burglary Suspects

Tulsa Police are looking for two people believed to be involved in several car break-ins and auto thefts in Green Country. According to police, officers received information that the suspects have been armed while breaking into and stealing cars. TPD shared pictures of the suspects on its Facebook page. Officers...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead After Crash Along Highway 169

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a deadly crash along Highway 169 on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Police. Witnesses told officers that traffic was at a stop along southbound Highway 169 when the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. According to witnesses, the driver of a white...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Midtown Tulsa restaurant suffers heavy damage, is total loss

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa pub says their building is a total loss after what appears to be a fire heavily damaged the building. Tulsa firefighters were seen at YBR Pub, on East 15th Street near South Lewis Avenue, Friday morning. Although no major exterior damage was visible, the pub posted pictures on social media showing the heavily damaged interior of the building.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down

TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Arrested For Copper Wire Theft

2 men were accused of stealing copper in Haskell this morning after local deputies stopped their vehicle near Cypress St and Wichita Ave. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said there was a large amount of copper wire hanging out of the trunk of the vehicle. William Mason and David Foltz...
HASKELL, OK
KRMG

2 arrested for stealing truck, power tools in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested two people who they say stole a truck and thousands of dollars worth of power stools in east Tulsa. The truck and tools were found at the Meadows Apartments Sunday morning, near East 31st Street and South Garnett Road. Police said the stolen...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy