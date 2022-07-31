Boise family displaced from home after fire causes smoke damage

idahonews.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Post Register
Crews unable to find Lucky Peak drowning victim
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies were unable to find a 46-year-old man who was last seen in the water at about 7:00 pm Sunday night. Today, marine patrol deputies used sonar to try and locate his body in the deeper parts of Lucky Peak reservoir, but to no avail.
Post Register
Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County
VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
Post Register
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says teen who died at Lucky Peak found
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 16-year-old boy who died after he went into Lucky Peak Reservoir after an apparent jet ski accident has been found. On Wednesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on social media that the teen "went home today." Family members have identified the boy...
Post Register
Road closure in Caldwell on Syringa Avenue
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — There will be a road closure on Syringa Avenue between S. Georgia Avenue & S. Florida Avenue. Creighton Contracting LLC will be working on a water service line, pressure irrigation line, storm drain line and catch basins, gravity irrigation line, and fire hydrant replacement. Road...
Post Register
Man arrested following chase in Weiser
WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — A man is in jail facing several charges following a chase that began in Weiser. Washington County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Joshua Aquino on July 31st. Deputies received a call from a woman saying a man tried to kill her. Deputies identified the suspect and say...
Post Register
City of Nampa wants feedback for Ustick Road corridor improvements
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa is asking for input on current road conditions and future needs for the Ustick Road Corridor from Midland Boulevard to the future State Highway 16. The community is invited to review the project presentation found here. The public is asked to...
Post Register
Elmore Sheriff: No traffic deaths, but many citations
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — In a Facebook post, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead gave updates on statistics halfway through the 100 deadliest days of summer, and he writes "the statistics are already concerning." Hollingshead writes that 52 people have been killed in traffic accidents statewide since Memorial Day. While...
Post Register
Boise's streak of no-rain is over!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Did you see it today?. Some of you may have seen just a few, but that's better than no rain at all. The National Weather Service says its Boise office saw the first measurable precipitation today since June 12th. Looking at the extended forecast on...
Post Register
You can help improve Nampa parks
Nampa, Idaho - People in Nampa have a chance to participate in a focus group aimed at improving parks and recreation in the community. The city hired a national consulting firm to help update the master plan for parks and recreation. The master plan will look at existing parks, recreational...
Post Register
Spirit of Boise: 'This is an event you don't want to miss'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic presented by CapEd Credit Union, Townsquare Media, and CBS2 takes place at Ann Morrison Park. The event begins Wednesday, Aug. 31 with CapEd Kids Day. That’s where kids can get free-tethered rides in hot air balloons. It’s a perfect photo opportunity as well!
Post Register
Saltzer Health: Student athletes and the importance of sleep
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — School will begin soon for Idaho students and for student-athletes, this means an extra busy fall schedule. Doctor Rasmus at Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Healthcare Company, says a good routine is key. "Athletics are great for a number of reasons," he said. 'But how you...
Post Register
Boise State releases new renderings of Athletics Master Village, says it will cost $300M
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise State Athletic Department on Thursday released new renderings of its Athletics Master Village, including renovations of ExtraMile Arena and changes to the north end zone at Albertsons Stadium. In total, the Athletics Master Village will cost more than $300 million with roughly $129...
