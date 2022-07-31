Emergency meeting held for tenants getting pushed out of their affordable apartments

local12.com
WKRC
Lawrenceburg hosting flood relief drive for Eastern Kentucky victims
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - The city of Lawrenceburg is hosting a flood relief drive to help families in Eastern Kentucky recover. There is a trailer for donation drop-offs at the Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities drive-thru behind Lawrenceburg City Hall on Walnut Street. Items needed include:. Cleaning supplies. Hygiene products. Water. First...
WKRC
Disabled mother, 4 kids getting home with nonprofit's help
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A disabled mother and four of her children will finally have a place to call home thanks to the help of several nonprofit groups. Patrece Shears lost her daughter in a shooting in 2018. More misfortune followed early this year when she broke her leg in a car accident. While she was in the hospital, she learned her landlord was evicting her and her children.
WKRC
A popular restaurant has returned to CVG's Concourse B
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular fast-food restaurant has returned to CVG. The airport announced Thursday morning that its shuttered Chick-fil-A had officially reopened. The restaurant closed in March after its operator, HMS Host, lost its franchise agreement with Chick-fil-A. However, it was announced in July that the chicken sandwich...
WKRC
Hundreds of volunteers from Reds, P&G, Zoo and others give Lincoln Heights a makeover
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 people volunteered at six different sites in Lincoln Heights Thursday morning as part of the annual community makeover project. This is the 13th year for the community makeover project. Each year they pick a new location and work with city leaders to decide what sites need repairs or revamping.
WKRC
Under New Ownership: Iconic West Side restaurant sold, but menu will remain the same
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Some changes are coming to longtime West Side staple Sebastian's Greek Restaurant. The original owner says it's finally time to retire after almost 50 years, but don't worry: The gyros we all love are staying. Shaved meat, sliced tomato and onion rolled up in...
WKRC
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
WKRC
CPS shares security measures at back-to-school safety town hall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Public Schools shared some of its security measures with parents Wednesday evening at a town hall event focused on school safety. It comes just two months after a gunman killed 21 people at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school and just two weeks before CPS' 36,000 students return to school.
WKRC
Reward offered in Cheviot gun store theft
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men and a woman stole a gun from a Cheviot gun store. There's a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction. On August 2, the ATF said the three people went to Arms & Accessories on Harrison Road at about 2:30 p.m.
WKRC
School supply drive set to help CPS students experiencing homelessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A school supply drive this weekend will help some of the area’s most vulnerable students. Around 3,000 to 4,000 children in the Cincinnati Public School District are experiencing homelessness. Local nonprofit, My Kidz, will host its 5th annual school supply drive for those students on Saturday,...
WKRC
Some changes coming after iconic West Side restaurant sold
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of Sebastian's Greek Restaurant has sold the business to a fellow business owner, Adel Samaan who owns the Western Hills Gold Star. Alex Vassilou has owned Sebastian's since 1976. “After close to 50 years of serving the community here at Sebastian’s, I...
WKRC
Cincinnati developers vying for $86M in state tax credits
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Six Greater Cincinnati developers have applied for the state's new transformational mixed-use development tax credits, seeking a combined $86.4 million. The program provides tax credits to help finance new construction or renovation of vacant buildings in mixed-use projects that are expected to catalyze development and...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo on 24-hour birth watch as Bibi shows signs of restlessness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo said Bibi is showing signs of possibly nearing labor. The zoo has been on 24-hour birth watch. The zoo posted on its Facebook page that Bibi went into the hippo barn Tuesday afternoon after a morning of increased activity. Zookeepers said she chose to stay inside again Wednesday.
WKRC
A New Era in Westwood: Henke Winery owner retiring, new restaurant to move in
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - It's the end of an era on Cincinnati’s West Side as Joe Henke of Henke Winery says it’s time to retire. “I’ll miss seeing the people,” Henke said. At the corner of Harrison and Epworth avenues, families celebrated special occasions with Henke....
WKRC
Fire department: Children playing with lighters start fire at Avondale home
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews put out a fire in Avondale Monday afternoon. The fire broke out on the second floor of a home on Harvey Avenue in Avondale around 5 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. Everyone was able to escape the home safely. Two firefighters...
WKRC
Lawrenceburg students return to school with added security, renovations
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Students in Lawrenceburg join three other districts in southeastern Indiana back in the classroom on Aug. 3. The district is adding three school resource officers (SRO) to its staff to bring the district’s total number to seven. Superintendent Karl Galey says he hopes the new...
WKRC
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
WKRC
1 killed, 1 in jail after Middletown shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot and killed in Middletown Monday night. Police have arrested a suspect. Police were called to Grand Avenue near Wilson Street at about 10:30 for reported gunfire. They found a man dead lying on the curb. He'd been shot several times. Police have...
WKRC
Newer COVID variants appearing to cause sixth wave of infections
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This newer COVID-19 variant is so contagious, it appears to be pushing us into a sixth wave of infection, and it's spiking not just reinfections, but cases in people getting it for the first time. If you recently had COVID-19 after managing to escape it as far...
WKRC
Plans detail what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We're getting some of our first looks at what Paul Brown Stadium could look like in the future. A 45-page master plan from design firm Gensler Sports shows ideas and renderings of some major additions, including a nightclub, sports betting club and ways to get in and around the stadium faster.
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
