Emergency meeting held for tenants getting pushed out of their affordable apartments

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A disabled mother and four of her children will finally have a place to call home thanks to the help of several nonprofit groups. Patrece Shears lost her daughter in a shooting in 2018. More misfortune followed early this year when she broke her leg in a car accident. While she was in the hospital, she learned her landlord was evicting her and her children.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO