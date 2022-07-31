Columbia works to ease worries of West Nile while also protecting bees

www.wltx.com
Irmo Marching Band puts safety protocol in place amid severe heat
Staying cool in this South Carolina heat can be a challenge. But it's a challenge accepted by the Irmo high school marching band staff.
Parts of Aiken County without power following thunderstorm
A recent thunderstorm has left several areas of Aiken County without power. According to an outage map provided by Dominion Energy, there are 8 active outages affecting around 861 customers. An area near downtown Aiken that includes part of Hayne Avenue, Richland Avenue and Highland Park Avenue is impacting the greatest number of Dominion Energy customers.
SC horses diagnosed with untreatable life-threatening disease
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Three quarter horses have tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA), a blood-borne illness that hasn’t been seen in the state since 2014. EIA does not infect humans, but it is transmitted between horses and other equine species by bloodsucking insects or infected medical equipment.
Seasonably hot with a chance of storms today
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More hot weather is forecast for this afternoon, but showers and storms may bring us some relief in the heat later today. Typical summertime conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s with a chance for rain each day. Wednesday...
Five Points flooding concerning as Columbia seeks to attract higher-end tenants
COLUMBIA — Surrounded by hills and built atop drained swamp land, flash flooding is chronic in Five Points village neighborhood. But as city leaders attempt to rebrand the area with a reputation for college bars to that of a more upscale shopping and entertainment district, property owners say the flooding events may give higher-end tenants more pause.
Prisma Health employee death ruled a homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Prisma Health employee’s death after being struck in the groin has been ruled a homicide. In May Kevin Robinson was attacked by a patient with mental and emotional issues. During the altercation he was struck in the groin. Several days later he died. An...
Malfunction Junction's makeover has begun; travelers can expect slowdowns at night
LEXINGTON— Late-night travelers might see delays beginning next week around "Malfunction Junction," as construction to improve the traffic-prone interchange has begun. Malfunction Junction, the convergence of interstates 20, 26 and 126 in western Columbia, is locally notorious for its heavy traffic and dangerous merges. The area will see major renovations as a part of the S.C. Department of Transportation's near decade-long Carolina Crossroads project.
Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot
A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
More heat, humidity today, small chance of storms
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Typical summer weather is forecast to stick around for the next several days. It will be hot, humid, and there will be at least a small chance for some rain each day. Air temperatures will be in the middle 90s. Heat index values will continue to be in the triple digits during the afternoon hours.
Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
Coroner identifies man killed in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a crash. Floyd Johnson, 69, of Winnsboro, was pronounced dead on July 28 at Prisma Health Richland after a crash in Winnsboro. The crash happened June 26, at the intersection of US...
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
Early morning earthquake felt Sunday
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning earthquake was felt in the Midlands Sunday. A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was reported near Elgin at around 1:24 a.m. It had a depth of roughly one mile below the surface located 3 miles to the east south east of the city. Notice a...
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
Richland County unaware new director hired to run troubled jail was fired from last job
COLUMBIA — The new director of Richland County's jail was fired from his previous job for a policy violation. Tyrell Cato started his job July 2 running the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center that has been troubled by recent inmate violence, a prisoner's death amid overcrowding and staffing shortages.
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a Columbia murder suspect. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said they’d asked the United States Marshals Service for assistance in finding Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor. Investigators said on June 15, 2022 CPD was dispatched to 3301 Harden Street Extension on reports...
