ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLu01_0gz8hZ7900

( WJW ) – The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history now totals an estimated $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since April 15.

$1B Mega Millions jackpot: Surprising things you could buy

The only Mega Millions jackpot bigger than the current one was awarded on Oct. 2018, when a single winner — who purchased the ticket in South Carolina — claimed a $1.537 billion prize.

Despite no one winning the jackpot since April, there have been more than 28.1 million winning lottery tickets (at all prize levels) sold over the last 29 drawings, including 42 worth $1 million or more. The winning tickets for those million-dollar prizes were sold in 17 states, Mega Millions noted in a press release.

What you could be with Mega Millions jackpot

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15

Mega Millions tickets are $2. Drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$1.100 billion 7/29/2022 ?
$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Mega Millions is played in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Mega Millions reaches second-largest game in 20-year history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight’s drawing is the second-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history and the third-largest of any U.S. lottery game. People across town are feeling lucky tonight, buying last-minute tickets in hopes of winning big. Many players are already planning how they will spend the money if they become billionaires overnight. Back […]
KGET

Lottery players test their luck as Mega Million jackpot stands at $1.28B

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Someone may soon become a multi-millionaire if they hit it big on tonight’s Mega Million jackpot. Tonight’s jackpot is worth more than a billion dollars and many around town are catching the mega millions fever. Today’s jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.28 billion and would be the second largest in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 1,110 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,110 cases Tuesday. This brings the county’s totals to 270,936 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,494 deaths, and 258,493 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 692,550 negative COVID-19 tests and 270,936 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza returning for a second time

IRVINE, Calif. (WCMH) — Taco Bell’s cult-favorite Mexican Pizza is making its second comeback in a menu drama that began nearly two years ago. On Tuesday, the restaurant made announcements on social media that the popular item will be back in September. A tweet stated, “The beans have been spilled. See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15.” […]
IRVINE, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#3 Il#Ga#7 8 2016#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Arrest made in Highway 58 shooting: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested in a car-to-car shooting that happened on Highway 58 last month, according to the California Highway Patrol. Mauricio Ibarra, 24, is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the July 14 shooting, according to CHP and court records. He’s held without bail. According to […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

A chance of rain in Kern County’s forecast

Monsoonal moisture will continue to push into the Kern County tomorrow resulting in shower and thunderstorm chances over the Sierra Nevada each afternoon and early evening this week. In the last 24 hours Tehachapi picked up .65 of an inch of rain, very unusual for this time of year. Lake Isabella picked up one hundredths […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Real Road closure due to heavy equipment removal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Both directions of Real Road are scheduled to be closed between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive, according to a news release from Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The closure is to be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Aug. 3 and 4 and it is needed to remove heavy […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern River kills out-of-town visitors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for Krista Ray Allen, 17, according to BPD. BPD says, Allen is six-feet-tall, 120-pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what Allen was last seen wearing. Allen was last seen on July 25 at 11 p.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Medical reaches and approves labor agreement, avoiding strike

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An agreement has been reached and approved in the Kern Medical labor dispute, eventually avoiding a 3-day labor strike by its employees. The Kern County Hospital Authority’s Board of Governors approved a new three-year agreement, set to expire June 2025, with SEIU 521, the union that represents Kern Medical workers on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Settlement notice filed in lawsuit alleging KHSD retaliation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A notice of settlement has been filed in a lawsuit brought by officers who alleged retaliation by the Kern High School District after an investigation discovered administrators and other district employees misused a criminal database to investigate students, according to court filings. Last week, Joel Andreesen of Rodriguez and Associates, representing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy