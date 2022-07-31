www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Facing uncertain split with Gordon
Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports that Williams has taken the first snap at six of seven practices and could get around 70 percent of the RB workload this year, while Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado suggests the split between William and Melvin Gordon at camp has been around 55/45.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lions' Dan Campbell and T.J. Hockenson team up for wholesome moment with young fan
Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions have a ton of buzz heading into this season. Sure, the Lions only won three games in Campbell's inaugural campaign in Detroit and first ever season as a head coach, but his team fought hard and there's little doubting the fact that he's an incredible motivator and leader.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Likely headed for reserve role
Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami reinstated Garrett Cooper (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a transaction that could spell an end to Diaz's time as an everyday player. At the very least, the lefty-hitting Diaz will likely sit against left-handed pitching moving forward, and the Marlins won't be able to find a spot for him in the lineup against right-handed pitching unless they decide to steer away from the first base/designated-hitter timeshare between Cooper and Jesus Aguilar. Diaz didn't do much to help his case for playing over Cooper or Aguilar during his recent eight-game run as a starter, as he went just 6-for-28 (.214 average) with five walks against nine strikeouts during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Throws two scoreless in return
Hearn allowed one walk and struck out one over two scoreless relief innings in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Baltimore. Hearn was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock where he's been working on a transition from starter to multi-inning reliever. Despite the need to fill a rotation spot after Jon Gray (left oblique) was placed on the injured list, the Rangers will keep Hearn in his current role. The club feels he can be effective when not having to face lineups multiple times in a game. The lefty has a 1.35 ERA over 13.2 innings as a reliever in the bigs.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: ShaDon Brown Fall Camp Day 4
West Virginia defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown met with the media following day four of fall camp
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Ejected Thursday
Yelich was ejected from Thursday's game against the Pirates for arguing balls and strikes, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Yelich went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to begin Thursday's matchup but was tossed in the top of the seventh inning after being called out on strikes on a pitch that appeared to be outside the zone. Assuming Thursday's ejection doesn't result in further discipline, the 30-year-old should be available for Friday's series opener against the Reds.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Kansas basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 — and eventually to 68 in 2011 — just two programs have won back-to-back national championships: Duke in 1991 and 1992 and Florida in 2006 and 2007. As the 2022-23 season approaches, Kansas has some significant holes to fill from last season's roster if it wants to join that elite fraternity of repeat champions.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Behind Dobbins in rehab
Coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Edwards (knee) is a little behind the Ravens' other rehabbing players, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. The list includes J.K. Dobbins, who also is coming back from an ACL injury and remains on the PUP list despite reportedly being antsy to practice. Reports at one point suggested Dobbins would have a tougher rehab due to additional ligament damage in his knee, but it seems to have gone the other way around, with Edwards now in more danger of missing the start of the season. Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement and Nate McCrary have been getting RB reps at Baltimore training camp.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera uncertain whether he'll return for 2023 season as he deals with knee issues
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera isn't yet certain whether he'll return for the 2023 MLB season. The 39-year-old Cabrera has shown signs of decline at the plate, and of late he's been dealing with knee issues that have limited his ability to play, even as the team's designated hitter. Via...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Reaches six times in twin bill
Cronenworth went 3-for-6 with three walks and a two-run home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against Colorado. Much of Cronenworth's production game in Game 1, when he slugged a two-run homer and got on base four times. The infielder reached twice more in the nightcap to round out a big day at the plate. Cronenworth has reached base in nine straight contests and is slashing .276/.475/.379 with a 10:6 BB:K over that stretch.
CBS Sports
Reds' Mark Kolozsvary: Sent to minors
The Reds optioned Kolozsvary to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday. Kolozsvary lost his spot on the 26-man active roster to fellow catcher Austin Romine, whom the Reds acquired from the Cardinals on Tuesday. During his latest stint in the big leagues, Kolozsvary saw scant action behind No. 1 backstop Michael Papierski, who should face a stiffer challenge for the top job from Romine.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
Comments / 0